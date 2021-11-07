SHIFT IN POWER – AS POWER-CRAZED ‘NEW’ PAS VEERS AWAY FROM THE BENEVOLENCE OF THE LATE NIK AZIZ – BIG NAMES NIK ABDUH, ZHUDI & KHAIRUDDIN MISSING FROM NEW LINEUP

Three incumbent PAS vice-presidents have succeeded in defending their positions in the PAS Central Committee 2021-2023 term election held in conjunction with its 67th annual muktamar in Kuala Terengganu.

The trio – Idris Ahmad, Mohd Amar Abdullah and Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar – effectively set aside challenger Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki.

The decision announced today also made up the status-quo for PAS’ senior leadership.

Earlier, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man also defended their party posts uncontested.

Meanwhile, the election for the 18 central committee members saw several big names left out of the winner’s line-up, although it remains unclear whether they had lost or chose to not defend their positions.

They include Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin Aman Razali, Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria and Sarawak PAS leader Muhtar Zuhaili.

The full list of PAS central committee members for the 2021-2023 session is as follows:

Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor Kamaruzaman Mohamad Khairil Nizam Khirudin Riduan Mohd Nor Iskandar Abdul Samad Halimah Ali Mohamad Fadzli Hassan Marzuk Shaary Mohd Nassuruddin Daud Najihatussalehah Ahmad Siti Zailah Mohd Yusof Azman Ibrahim Nasrudin Hassan Amzad Hashim Ali Akbar Gulasan Mahfodz Mohamed Rosli Abdul Jabar

