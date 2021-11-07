A ‘PINTU BELAKANG’ IN PAKATAN – ANWAR MAKES A MOCKERY OF DAP’S ANTI-HOPPING RHETORIC – IT’S TIME TO LEAVE ANWAR & HIS SEX SCANDALS BEHIND, RETURN TO THE ‘ROCKET’ IF NEED BE – AN OPEN & TRANSPARENT ‘MOU’ WITH UMNO IS STILL BETTER THAN BEING STUCK IN A GOING-NOWHERE RELATIONSHIP WITH A SINKING SHIP ‘TIN KOSONG’

Melaka Polls : PKR, Amanah Accept Katak Candidates. So DAP Your Anti-Hopping Law Also Got “Pintu Belakang” Ah?

PKR, Amanah dijangka calonkan bekas ADUN

PKR dan Amanah menerima bekas ADUN untuk calon PRN Melaka

dua bekas ADUN Idris Haron dan Nor Azman Hassan akan dimuktamadkan

PKR memilih satu, Amanah memilih satu

berbeza pandangan dengan beberapa rakan

ada yang tidak setuju

Here is another news headline about accepting “katak berprinsip” :

Katak berprinsip? Lebai berakal?

My comments:

So when they lompat from another party to your party you call it “katak berprinsip”. Its ok with you. You accept the katak.

But when they lompat from your party to another party then they become “katak tidak berprinsip”. You dont like it. You want to make an anti-hopping Law – for the “katak tidak berprinsip” only.

So what will the DAP do now? Very simple. The DAP will put on very heavy, “tepung gandum” makeup. Wayang China mah. Chinese Opera style.

YB Tepung Gandum

To the DAP, oklah itu lu punya pasal. I really dont care.

But for now I have FOUR requests to the DAP.

Whatever “tepung gandum” make-up you put on, get this done asap (because you have the MoU with UMNO).

Priority No 1. Completely liberalise the banking and financial system. Not because I am too clever or you can become popular. This is to save the future of the economy and the country. The screwed up Malaysian economy is reaching “end of shelf life”. Another few more years of this bullshit and we are Zimbabwe or Lebanon.

So Priority Number 1 completely liberalise the banking and financial system. We need a competitive and free market credit lending system.

Priority No 2. Cut car and automobile prices by no less than 33% (1/3). You can do this by cutting import duties, import taxes, levies, etc. And abolish APs for cars and motor vehicles which are basic consumer items. Cut car prices by at least 1/3. This will instantly give the Malaysian people an automatic pay rise (via a 20% – 30% savings in their monthly car instalments).

Priority No. 3 Abolish the toll highways. Worse case scenario cut tolls by at least 33%. A former Finance Minister told me personally that cutting tolls by 30% is entirely feasible. Cut the tolls. This will lower the monthly cost of living of millions of Malaysians. It will also lower transport costs in the Malaysian economy and make our industries more competitive.

Priority No. 4 Abolish the Sedition Act. This will stop the people from being un-intelligent. Orang akan menjadi kurang bodoh.

If you can do this, you can have as many kataks as you want. Or need.

I hope the DAP is listening.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

