IT’S OVER EVEN BEFORE IT BEGINS – DAP THE COLLATERAL DAMAGE FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & AMANAH’S POLITICAL GREED IN MALACCA – ‘AT THE MINIMUM, VOTERS WILL PUNISH THEM EVEN IF IT MEANS TORPEDOING A PAKATAN STATE GOVT’

‘If you are willing to do this, why should we trust you to lead?’

Anwar pitches to PKR grassroots why he’s standing by Idris’ group

Coward: To eliminate frogs and to have an anti-frog stand, Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim should not agree to cooperate with frogs even if the cooperation benefits him. Significant numbers of Harapan supporters believe he was wrong to even entertain them.

His argument becomes less convincing by the day. The agreement he has with them was a mistake and ought not to be struck in the first place.

It also demonstrates that Anwar is prepared to compromise on principles to take power, which also calls into question his judgement. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

By all means, admit them as members. Just make them sit out this election and field them in the next. They have to prove themselves.

Either that or the voters will punish you by not voting for them at the minimum, even if it means torpedoing a Harapan state government.

If this happens, I am glad it will happen in Malacca instead of during a general election as the damage is less, but it will send Anwar a message.

Thirdforce: “Anwar said Idris (Haron) and three other assemblypersons withdrew their support for the Bersatu-Umno state government based on negotiations with Harapan.”

This implies that Harapan leaders place greater importance on their personal political ambitions, especially during a pandemic, rather than actually serving their constituents and that they also encourage party-hopping.

“You must understand that changes have to happen, but not with our uncompromising attitude. It can happen only when we are being wise (hemah), being intelligent and by attracting support from every quarter,” said Anwar.

Yes, but if you’re willing to compromise on principles and integrity to this extent, then why should we trust you to potentially be good, capable leaders of our country?

FairMalaysian: Power is important to initiate changes. That is the stark truth. No matter what may be said and done, a Harapan government is anytime better than a Perikatan Nasional (PN) or Umno government.

What is the use of bemoaning what the governments of PN and Umno do, with PAS along with them, when we fail to elect Harapan? It is not about principles against politics, but politics against politics.

Kuniyo: A frog is a frog; it doesn’t matter whether they jumped from Harapan or to Harapan. But PKR sees it differently. You are a traitor if you leave us but heroes if you join. What do you call that? Double standards, hypocrisy.

IndigoJaguar7545: “The fact is clear. There was a negotiation between Malacca Harapan and the said assemblypersons,” said Anwar.

Just weeks ago, a PKR source said the Malacca Move was not initiated by Harapan. Anwar must resign as Harapan chairperson.

It’s over for “reformasi”. It’s done. Completely gutted. They never opposed former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad; Harapan loved him for taking the flak while they agreed with him behind doors.

Apollos: Anwar said Idris and three other assemblypersons withdrew their support for the Bersatu-Umno state government based on negotiations with Harapan.

In the first place, Harapan should not have met and negotiated with them. It is hypocritical to want to have an anti-hopping law and at the same time accept frogs.

Quad: Anwar, bringing down a state government by such tactics is best left to parties devoid of principles, for example, PN and Umno.

I was an ardent supporter, but no more. You just reaffirm the growing view of your lack of true leadership values. It is best for Harapan component parties to distance themselves from you. PKR will do better without you.

Milshah: Let’s just say for argument’s sake, all four defectors won under the Harapan banner. But the negative impact would be nationwide. People would remember PKR/Harapan as a party/coalition without principles for accepting the four.

Is it worth it to fight your own supporters over the four? Obviously not, which is why I disagree with Anwar’s strategy.

Sarawakian: I agree with Anwar. This is the time for reconciliation and forgiveness. Idris has openly recanted racial and religious politics and for Umno to work with DAP and PKR.

Sincere or not, he should be given a chance. The stakes are high. If Idris wins under Harapan, it may set the tone for GE15. The rakyat are sick and tired of acrimonious and uncompromising politics.

IndigoTrout2522: GE14 was all about good governance, getting rid of corruption and hope for a better Malaysia with dedicated and principled leaders and politicians. It was a mistake to involve Mahathir.

GE15 is about reclaiming those values and principles. If Anwar proceeds with accepting these frogs under Harapan, hope becomes hopeless. It is wiser for the Harapan leadership to separate from him.

Anwar shows a lack of leadership, a clear vision, a lack of principles, and a wrong direction. Harapan would not be any different from Umno. DAP leaders must make a strong stand or they too will be abandoned.

GajahDuduk: I think Harapan has done its math: it needs some of the rebels if it is to stand a chance of forming the new state government. It’s as simple as that, really.

And why wouldn’t you try and get control of Malacca ahead of GE15? Such elections are the government of the day to lose, and realistically this is how Harapan can do the most damage.

It’s great being principled, but politicians are also in the business of winning elections. You cannot expect a bunch of angels to win at the devil’s game.