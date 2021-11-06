EVER THE POLITICAL PROSTITUTE, PAS GETS READY TO DUMP MUHYIDDIN & PN – EVEN BEFORE MALACCA POLLS GET UNDER WAY – ‘UMNO-PAS TUSSLE IN MALACCA A ONE-OFF,’ CLAIMS PAS NO.2

KUALA TERENGGANU: Umno and PAS’s current friendly fight situation in the Melaka state election was today described as a “one-off” and in no way an indicator of what is to come in the parliamentary general election expected next year.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party had taken its time to engage with Umno to convince them that straight fights were the way to go.

“We took a long time to talk to Umno, and our engagements with them have been positive. But in the end, they want to contest all seats. We’re disappointed that our attempt at unity ahead of the Melaka polls did not go our way. “But this is in no way an indicator of what might happen in the future,” he said at a press conference today while attending the party’s muktamar (general assembly) here.

Umno had announced earlier today that Barisan Nasional (BN) would be contesting on its own in the Melaka election.

Tuan Ibrahim also said it was hypocritical of Pakatan Harapan to take in former BN members when they claimed to be against politicians who had changed their allegiances.

“These are the same people who were eager to push for anti-hopping laws. This goes to show that they do not practise what they preach,” he said.

