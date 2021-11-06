‘PIG FARMS WILL APPEAR IN THE MIDDLE OF A MALAY KAMPUNG’ – PAS LEADER CRIES CONSPIRACY AGAINST MALAYS IN PENANG – IF DAP CONTINUES TO RULE THE STATE

Conspiracy against Malays in Penang, claims local PAS leader

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Penang state government is trying to drive out Malays from the state by using cunning ways to displace them through development projects, a Penang PAS leader claimed today.

Penang PAS Youth deputy chief Abdul Razib Abd Rahim alleged that the projects included a large pig farming area at a Malay settlement, reclamation projects and other infrastructure projects.

He said it was also upsetting that non-Malays dominated both federal and state legislatures representing Penang.

Razib said it was therefore important for central PAS leaders to preserve unity among Malay parties in Penang to ensure the survival of the Malays in the long run.

“PAS, Bersatu and Umno must sit together to wrest back Penang from PH and bury DAP for good,” he told delegates at the muktamar today.

Razib claimed the draft Seberang Perai local plan would create the latest pig farming hub in the northern region and would be situated at a Malay settlement in Butterworth.

He claimed Seberang Perai was targeted for development, especially in Malay-majority areas, to drive out the Malays.

Razib said the number of Malay villages on the island was falling and projects such as the undersea tunnel, the Penang South Reclamation and other infrastructure schemes would result in Malays being further displaced.

“This is all part of the plan by the DAP-led state government. So, it is PAS’s responsibility to make our demands heard to counter their strategies.

“We need to have better clarity of unity among our Malay political parties in Penang and PAS.

“The central PAS leadership is not treating Penang issues seriously. It is only a matter of time before pig farms appear in the middle of a Malay kampung.”

Official statistics of Penang’s population in 2018 show that Bumiputeras are in the majority at 42.3%, followed by the Chinese (39.4%), Indians (9.4%), foreigners (8.6%) and others (0.3%) out of a total population of 1.77 million.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.