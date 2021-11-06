INDEED IT’S TIME FOR DAP TO BREAK AWAY FROM ‘INCREASINGLY DODGY’ ANWAR & AMANAH – AND CONSIDER NEW TIE-UPs WITH MUDA & WARISAN – DAP’S OMINOUS ABSENCE AT PAKATAN NAMING OF CANDIDATES A SIGN OF GROWING ‘UNHAPPINESS’ – GUAN ENG & CO SHOULD USE THEIR OWN ROCKET LOGO INSTEAD OF HARAPAN

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s “unhappiness” over PKR and Amanah’s “acceptance” of two ex-Umno defectors is the reason its leaders were absent from today’s unveiling of candidates for the Melaka polls.

“How can we attend when they (PKR and Amanah) accepted those two?” said a high-ranking DAP leader who declined to be named.

“There is unhappiness in the party over this decision. That is why we did not attend,” the leader told FMT.

The source was referring to Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that former Umno assemblymen Idris Haron and Nor Azman Hassan would contest the Asahan and Pantai Kundor seats under the coalition’s banner.

At today’s unveiling of candidates, only PKR president Anwar and his Amanah counterpart Mohamad Sabu were present. No DAP leader could be seen in attendance.

DAP leaders have been vocal in opposing the acceptance of Idris, Nor Azman and two other assemblymen, Noor Effandi Ahmad and Norhizam Hassan Baktee whose defection triggered the fall of the Melaka state government.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had previously said the party was opposed to the acceptance of any of the four as PH candidates, but hinted that ultimately coalition unity would triumph.

“Unfortunately, DAP has previously been outvoted within PH by PKR and Amanah. Thus, we were compelled to abide by the majority decision in the interest of coalition unity.

“However, this does not mean that such a majority decision made previously is correct,” he said in a statement earlier this week.

