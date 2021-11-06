IF CANNOT BEAT UMNO, THEN STEAL FROM UMNO – MUHYIDDIN’S MALACCA STRATEGY? – EX-PM TRIES TO STAY COOL AMID IMMINENT COLLAPSE OF HIS PN PACT – COY ON NAMING CM CANDIDATE, WHILE SPURNING SDs TO DETER PARTY-HOPPING BUT – EVEN AS UMNO RUSHES TO TIE DOWN THEIR CANDIDATES WITH A HOST OF MEASURES

PN to name Melaka CM candidate ‘at right time’

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is not yet ready to announce its candidate for the chief minister’s post should the coalition win the coming Melaka state election. “We will wait for the right time,” PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said today after unveiling the coalition’s 28 candidates. PN lynchpin Bersatu is contesting 15 seats, while coalition partners PAS and Gerakan are contesting eight and five seats respectively. On whether PN would ask its candidates to sign statutory declarations that they will not defect after the election, Muhyiddin said there were no plans to do this. “I am confident that the respective party leaders know their candidates and we hope they will remain loyal (to PN) after the election.” He also said PN had tried to avoid clashes with Barisan Nasional (BN) but the latter’s insistence to contest under its own banner meant a fight was inevitable. In the Nov 20 election, PN is likely to clash with both BN and Pakatan Harapan in all 28 seats. FMT

Muhyiddin does not foresee any ‘major issues’ with BN, PN going head-to-head in Melaka polls

Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the coalition’s list of candidates for the Melaka state election. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM: Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional going against one another in the Melaka state election will hopefully not cause any major issues in the running of the Federal Government, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Perikatan Nasional chairman said this when asked how contesting against one another in the Melaka polls would affect the relationship between Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno, who are both part of the Federal Government.

“As far as we are concerned at the federal level, the government that is now being formed is a coalition of many parties. It is a bit unusual, but I think that it is for the sake of the nation that this has been done to ensure some form of stability. Even the present government is willing to sign an MOU with the Opposition for example,” said Muhyiddin during the candidate announcement and presentation of candidate credentials event at Glenmarie Hotel & Golf Resort on Saturday (Nov 6) evening.

“I think this is ok, as far as the Federal Government is concerned, so hopefully it will not in any way create any major issue and I think Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri hopefully will be working well with the rest of the members of the Cabinet, whether they come from Barisan Nasional or from Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said that Perikatan will respect the decision of respective coalitions to contest in Melaka on their own.

“It also gives an opportunity for Melaka voters to make the right choice, to make the correct decision. I trust the Melaka people have a very sharp knowledge of the political situation. They have seen what Perikatan has done, especially during my tenure as Prime Minister,” said Muhyiddin, who added that Perikatan believes that it has strong support in Melaka.

When asked about requiring statutory declarations for its candidate as a deterrent against potential party-hopping, Muhyiddin said that there are no plans yet to impose such a measure, as Perikatan is confident in the loyalty of their candidates.

Bersatu will contest in 15 seats, PAS eight and Gerakan five in the Melaka state polls which will take place on Nov 20, with nomination on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

