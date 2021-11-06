MUHYIDDIN PREDICTS ‘EXTRAORDINARY SUPPORT’ – AS BERSATU, PAS & GERAKAN GANG UP AGAINST UMNO-BN IN MALACCA FREE-FOR-ALL

Perikatan fields 28 candidates to guarantee clashes with BN in all Melaka seats

SUBANG — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will field candidates in all 28 seats being contested for the Melaka state election, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

“In terms of candidate background, 43 per cent are aged 40 and below and most of them are professionals and highly educated. In terms of commitment to fully serve the interests and welfare of the people: 100 per cent.

“I congratulate all those who have been selected as Perikatan Nasional candidates in the Melaka state election,” he said at a ceremony to hand over credential letters to the 28 candidates at a hotel here today.

PN’s announcement now meant it would clash with its informal ally, in addition to having to fight the Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition. MALAY MAIL

PAS to clash with Umno in 7 seats in Melaka

Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said PN’s record in managing the country can be the benchmark and reference for voters to vote for them.

PETALING JAYA: PAS is set to clash with Muafakat Nasional ally Umno in seven of the eight seats that the Islamic party is contesting at the coming Melaka state assembly polls.

The party will be contesting under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, alongside its coalition partners Bersatu and Gerakan.

At an event today, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled the coalition’s 28 candidates, including Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin for the Tanjung Bidara state seat.

Three-cornered clashes are now guaranteed in the polls with PN, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan contesting all seats.

“PN’s record in managing the country can be the benchmark and reference for voters to vote for us.

“I’m confident that voters will give extraordinary support to PN in this election,” said Muhyiddin prior to the unveiling of candidates.

Muhyiddin said 43% of the candidates were aged 40 and below, and most of them were professionals and highly educated.

The following is the full list of PN candidates for the Melaka state elections.

Bersatu

  • Tanjung Bidara – Mas Ermieyati Samsudin
  • Ayer Limau – Nordina Abd Latif
  • Lendu – Abdullah Mahadi
  • Rembia – Zamzuri Arifin
  • Gadek – Mohd Amir Fitri Muharam
  • Machap Jaya – Tai Siong Jiul
  • Sungai Udang – Mohd Aleef Yusof
  • Pantai Kundor – Mohamad Ridzwan Mustafa
  • Paya Rumput – Muhamad Faris Izwan Mazlan
  • Pengkalan Batu – Mohd Azrudin Md Idris
  • Ayer Molek – Mohd Fadly Samin
  • Telok Mas – Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen
  • Bemban – Mohd Yadzil Yaakub
  • Rim – Azalina Abdul Rahman
  • Sungai Rambai – Muhammad Jefri Safry

PAS

  • Kuala Linggi – Aziah Mohd Sa’ad
  • Taboh Naning – Abu Hashim Abdul Samad
  • Durian Tunggal – Ja’afar Othman
  • Kelebang – Bakri Jamaluddin
  • Bukit katil – Muhammad Al Hafiz Yahya
  • Duyong – Kamarudin Sedik
  • Serkam – Ahmad Bilal Rahaudin
  • Merlimau – Abd Alim Shapie

Gerakan

  • Asahan – Dhanesh Basil
  • Ayer Keroh – Michael Gan
  • Kesidang – Patrick Ng
  • Kota Laksamana – Fong Khai Ling
  • Bandar Hiir – Clarice Chan   – FMT

