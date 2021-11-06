MUHYIDDIN PREDICTS ‘EXTRAORDINARY SUPPORT’ – AS BERSATU, PAS & GERAKAN GANG UP AGAINST UMNO-BN IN MALACCA FREE-FOR-ALL

The PN chairman said his Bersatu party will contest 15 while components PAS and Gerakan will run in eight and five, respectively.

“In terms of candidate background, 43 per cent are aged 40 and below and most of them are professionals and highly educated. In terms of commitment to fully serve the interests and welfare of the people: 100 per cent.

“I congratulate all those who have been selected as Perikatan Nasional candidates in the Melaka state election,” he said at a ceremony to hand over credential letters to the 28 candidates at a hotel here today.

Earlier, Barisan Nasional also announced that the coalition’s three parties of Umno, MCA and MIC would contest all 28 Melaka state seats.

PN’s announcement now meant it would clash with its informal ally, in addition to having to fight the Opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition. MALAY MAIL

PETALING JAYA: PAS is set to clash with Muafakat Nasional ally Umno in seven of the eight seats that the Islamic party is contesting at the coming Melaka state assembly polls. The party will be contesting under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, alongside its coalition partners Bersatu and Gerakan. PN lynchpin Bersatu will contest 15 of the 28 state seats up for grabs while Gerakan will contest five. At an event today, PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled the coalition’s 28 candidates, including Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin for the Tanjung Bidara state seat. Three-cornered clashes are now guaranteed in the polls with PN, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan contesting all seats. “PN’s record in managing the country can be the benchmark and reference for voters to vote for us. “I’m confident that voters will give extraordinary support to PN in this election,” said Muhyiddin prior to the unveiling of candidates. Muhyiddin said 43% of the candidates were aged 40 and below, and most of them were professionals and highly educated. The following is the full list of PN candidates for the Melaka state elections. Bersatu Tanjung Bidara – Mas Ermieyati Samsudin

Ayer Limau – Nordina Abd Latif

Lendu – Abdullah Mahadi

Rembia – Zamzuri Arifin

Gadek – Mohd Amir Fitri Muharam

Machap Jaya – Tai Siong Jiul

Sungai Udang – Mohd Aleef Yusof

Pantai Kundor – Mohamad Ridzwan Mustafa

Paya Rumput – Muhamad Faris Izwan Mazlan

Pengkalan Batu – Mohd Azrudin Md Idris

Ayer Molek – Mohd Fadly Samin

Telok Mas – Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen

Bemban – Mohd Yadzil Yaakub

Rim – Azalina Abdul Rahman

Sungai Rambai – Muhammad Jefri Safry PAS Kuala Linggi – Aziah Mohd Sa’ad

Taboh Naning – Abu Hashim Abdul Samad

Durian Tunggal – Ja’afar Othman

Kelebang – Bakri Jamaluddin

Bukit katil – Muhammad Al Hafiz Yahya

Duyong – Kamarudin Sedik

Serkam – Ahmad Bilal Rahaudin

Merlimau – Abd Alim Shapie Gerakan Asahan – Dhanesh Basil

Ayer Keroh – Michael Gan

Kesidang – Patrick Ng

Kota Laksamana – Fong Khai Ling

Bandar Hiir – Clarice Chan – FMT

