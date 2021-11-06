MUHYIDDIN PREDICTS ‘EXTRAORDINARY SUPPORT’ – AS BERSATU, PAS & GERAKAN GANG UP AGAINST UMNO-BN IN MALACCA FREE-FOR-ALL

PETALING JAYA: PAS is set to clash with Muafakat Nasional ally Umno in seven of the eight seats that the Islamic party is contesting at the coming Melaka state assembly polls.
The party will be contesting under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, alongside its coalition partners Bersatu and Gerakan.
Three-cornered clashes are now guaranteed in the polls with PN, Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan contesting all seats.
“PN’s record in managing the country can be the benchmark and reference for voters to vote for us.
“I’m confident that voters will give extraordinary support to PN in this election,” said Muhyiddin prior to the unveiling of candidates.
Muhyiddin said 43% of the candidates were aged 40 and below, and most of them were professionals and highly educated.
The following is the full list of PN candidates for the Melaka state elections.
Bersatu
- Tanjung Bidara – Mas Ermieyati Samsudin
- Ayer Limau – Nordina Abd Latif
- Lendu – Abdullah Mahadi
- Rembia – Zamzuri Arifin
- Gadek – Mohd Amir Fitri Muharam
- Machap Jaya – Tai Siong Jiul
- Sungai Udang – Mohd Aleef Yusof
- Pantai Kundor – Mohamad Ridzwan Mustafa
- Paya Rumput – Muhamad Faris Izwan Mazlan
- Pengkalan Batu – Mohd Azrudin Md Idris
- Ayer Molek – Mohd Fadly Samin
- Telok Mas – Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen
- Bemban – Mohd Yadzil Yaakub
- Rim – Azalina Abdul Rahman
- Sungai Rambai – Muhammad Jefri Safry
PAS
- Kuala Linggi – Aziah Mohd Sa’ad
- Taboh Naning – Abu Hashim Abdul Samad
- Durian Tunggal – Ja’afar Othman
- Kelebang – Bakri Jamaluddin
- Bukit katil – Muhammad Al Hafiz Yahya
- Duyong – Kamarudin Sedik
- Serkam – Ahmad Bilal Rahaudin
- Merlimau – Abd Alim Shapie
Gerakan
- Asahan – Dhanesh Basil
- Ayer Keroh – Michael Gan
- Kesidang – Patrick Ng
- Kota Laksamana – Fong Khai Ling
- Bandar Hiir – Clarice Chan – FMT