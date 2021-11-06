WHEN AN AGEING ‘TIN KOSONG’ LIKE ANWAR IS TERRIFIED OF BEING OUTSHINED BY DYNAMIC SYED SADDIQ – OF COURSE, PKR WON’T DO MUDA ANY FAVOURS – INCLUDING EMBRACING UNPRINCIPLED FROGS RATHER THAN DECENT & TALENTED YOUTHS

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) is choosing not to contest in the upcoming Malacca polls as it refuses to work alongside political ‘frogs’ being nominated by Pakatan Harapan.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said his party had intended to work with Harapan to put up a united opposition front.

However, he said the nominations made it difficult for the unregistered youth party to contest as it went against their political principles.

“Muda rejects ‘frog’ politics which is undignified and not principled – which, in the end, causes the rakyat to struggle and RM42 million to be wasted in order for the elections to be held during this pandemic.

“As a result, Muda made the decision not to contest alongside Harapan in this election as it supports undignified, unprincipled ‘frog’ politics,” Syed Saddiq said in a Facebook live stream today.

He added that the party will instead focus on the 15th general election (GE15) and the type of politics which will serve the rakyat best.

He claimed that his party had been in discussions with Harapan for roughly two weeks and saw positive signs.

However, that was before Harapan’s decision to nominate candidates who had caused the downfall of the Malacca state government in the midst of the pandemic.

MKINI

