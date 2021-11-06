AS EXPECTED, UNPRINCIPLED ANWAR DOES ALL HE CAN TO BLOCK ANYONE WHO CAN CHALLENGE HIM FOR THE PM’S POST – BY CLOSING THE DOOR ON ON SYED SADDIQ & MUDA – AND RECRUITING INSTEAD UMNO FROG IDRIS HARON TO LEAD PKR’S MALACCA CHARGE – NO WONDER UMNO, BERSATU & PAS CONFIDENT OF VICTORY DESPITE MULTI-CORNER FIGHTS WITH PKR & AMANAH ALL SET TO FACE A WIPEOUT

PKR is fielding former Malacca chief minister Idris Haron, while Amanah is fielding former Umno representative Nor Azman Hasan.

Idris has been moved from Sungai Udang to Asahan, which Bersatu previously contested and lost by 275 votes.

Meanwhile, Nor Azman will be defending his Pantai Kundor seat, which he won in the 14th general election under BN with a 772-vote majority against Amanah and PAS.

In a broadcasted press conference this afternoon, Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim said Idris had joined PKR as a party member.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said Nor Azman had similarly joined the Islamist party.

Like all Harapan candidates in the Malacca election, they will contest under the Harapan logo.

Umno previously sacked Idris and Nor Azman for defecting and bringing down the previous Umno-Bersatu state government.

Allowing defectors to contest under Harapan has been a sore point within the coalition, with notable opposition from component party DAP.

Ex-CM Adly leads charge

Earlier today, Anwar announced PKR and Amanah’s full candidate list for the upcoming state election.

DAP had separately announced its list of candidates yesterday.

Former chief minister Adly Zahari will be defending his Bukit Katil seat. The Amanah politician will also be leading Harapan’s charge in the poll.

One notable absence was PKR’s Ginie Lim, who was dropped from contesting in Machap Jaya – a seat she won in GE14 with a respectable 1,336 majority.

Fielded instead is PKR’s Law Bing Haw.

There were no candidates from the youth party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), which was previously in negotiations with the coalition.

Of PKR’s 11 candidates, two are women while three are 35 years old and below.

One notable candidate is 21-year-old Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir, a UiTM student who will be contesting in Sungai Rambai.

Meanwhile, Amanah will field one woman and two youth candidates among its nine candidates.

Like BN and Perikatan Nasional, Harapan will also be fielding many new faces. Just eight of its 28 candidates are incumbents.

Nomination day is on Monday (Nov 8) and polling day is on Nov 20.

The full list of Harapan candidates, where a * denotes an incumbent, are as follows:

N01 Kuala Linggi – Julasapiah Kasim

N02 Tanjung Bidara – Zainal Hassan

N03 Ayer Limau – Mazenah Baharuddin

N04 Lendu – Mohamad Asri Ibrahim

N05 Taboh Naning – Zari Suboh

N06 Rembia – Zamri Pakiri

N07 Gadek – G Saminathan*

N08 Machap Jaya – Law Bing Haw

N09 Durian Tunggal – Mohd Sofi Wahab*

N10 Asahan – Idris Haron

N11 Sungai Udang – Hasmorni Tamby

N12 Pantai Kundor – Nor Azman Hassan

N13 Paya Rumput – Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin

N14 Kelebang – Gue Teck*

N15 Pengkalan Batu – Muhamad Danish Zainudin

N16 Ayer Keroh – Kerk Chee Yee*

N17 Bukit Katil – Adly Zahari*

N18 Ayer Molek – Mohd Rafee Ibrahim

N19 Kesidang – Allex Seah Shoo Chin*

N20 Kota Lasamana – Low Chee Leong*

N21 Duyong – Damian Yeo Shen Li*

N22 Bandar Hilir – Leng Chau Yen

N23 Telok Mas – Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat

N24 Bemban – Tey Kok Kiew

N25 Rim – Prasanth Kumar Brakasam

N26 Serkam – Muhammad Khomeini Kamal

N27 Merlimau – Azrin Ab Majid

N28 Sungai Rambai – Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir

