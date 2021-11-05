AS MULTIPLE-CORNER FIGHTS WITH BERSATU & PAS LOOM, EVEN ONCE-MIGHTY UMNO FEELS INSECURE- NOW MAT HASAN WANTS ALL 28 OF BN’S MALACCA CANDIDATES TO SIGN SDs TO PREVENT PARTY-HOPPING

ALL 28 candidates chosen to represent Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Malacca elections must sign a statutory declaration (SD) to prevent them from jumping ship after winning, BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan said.

“This is for the sake of political stability in the country, especially Malacca. As there is no such act or enactment in Parliament or the state assembly yet, we need to have this declaration and two or three more documents for the candidates to sign before they receive their credentials tomorrow,” he told reporters at an Umno event in Kg Pulau in Alor Gajah today.

Mohamad, who is Umno deputy president and Malacca elections director, also said that 90% of the candidates are new faces.

The Election Commission has set November 20 for polling and Monday as nomination day. Early voting will be conducted on November 16.

The elections were called following the dissolution of the state assembly after four reps, Idris Haron (Sg Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), withdrew their support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

– Bernama

.