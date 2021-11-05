MALAYSIAN COPS ISSUE ‘WANTED POSTER’ FOR CLARE BROWN THE SISTER-IN-LAW OF EX-UK PM GORDON BROWN – WHOSE EXPOSURES ON 1MDB LED TO DOWN FALL OF CORRUPT M’SIAN PM NAJIB – AND IRONIC OR NOT, CONVICTED NAJIB IS LEFT TO TRAVEL FREELY EVEN TO SINGAPORE FOR A BREAK DESPITE A 12-YEAR JAIL SENTENCE

Police have issued a public appeal for information regarding the Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown, following an arrest warrant that was issued against her in September.

“Members of the public who know or have information on (Rewcastle Brown) are asked to contact the classified crimes unit chief Junainah Kasbolah at 019-7051222 or investigating officer Mohd Khairul Ridzuan Khiruddin at 017-6404440.

“The person is wanted in relation to arrest warrant eTA3507737 issued by the Terengganu magistrate’s court on Sept 23, 2021, after failing to attend a case of defaming Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah under Section 500 of the Penal Code,” said Bukit Aman CID director Abd Jalil Hassan.

Rewcastle Brown was charged in absentia at the court for allegedly defaming the sultanah in her book “The Sarawak Report – The inside story of 1MDB”.

Section 500 pertains to criminal defamation and is punishable with up to two years imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

The arrest warrant was issued for her failure to appear in court that day.

In response, Rewcastle Brown said she will be moderating a seminar regarding the “timber mafia”, which will be held on Monday at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, UK, and is also available online.

She said she will also be attending a press freedom event in London on Nov 21, and another event at the UK Parliament the following week where she will also be discussing press freedom.

She said she will be mentioning the arrest warrant against her at these events.

MKINI

