BOMBSHELL – PAS TO FIGHT GPS IN 11 SEATS – THIS IS WHAT ‘TRAITOR TO SARAWAK’ ABANG JO & CO HAVE DONE BY SLEEPING WITH PN & UMNO – IF PAS WINS, SARAWAK’S MULTIRACIAL NATURE WILL BE DOOMED!

PAS to clash with GPS in 11 Sarawak state seats

PETALING JAYA: PAS is set to clash with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in 11 seats for the 12th Sarawak state election.

Sarawak PAS assistant secretary Syamsul Bahrie Mohamad told Astro Awani the 11 seats were Kemena, Beting Maro, Semariang, Pantai Damai, Muara Tuang, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Jepak, Lambir, Pujut, and Samalaju.

He said the party would name its candidates after the list had been finalised and after the formal announcement of the polls by the Election Commission.

“PAS has a lot of candidates who are qualified, talented and have the calibre to be fielded,” he said.

“We are also looking at a strategy to field younger candidates in some constituencies in line with Undi18.”

Syamsul said PAS’ decision to contest in the state election was to “celebrate the spirit of democracy” and not to disrupt GPS.

“You can’t say PAS Sarawak is interfering with GPS when you have GPS YBs (assemblymen) issuing statements that say PAS is not a component.

“We want to encourage healthy contests and, at the same time, give the voters a wide choice to decide their next state government,” he said.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong announced the end of the state of emergency in Sarawak on Nov 3, paving the way for the state election that has been due since June when the state assembly was set to automatically dissolve.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

