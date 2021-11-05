DAP NAMES 2 FRESH FACES TO CONTEST PENGKALAN BATU & BANDAR HILIR SEATS – TO CONTEST ONLY 8 SEATS IN TOTAL, WHILE PKR TAKES 11 & AMANAH 9

DAP to field millennial, zoomer new faces for Melaka state election

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The DAP will field first-time candidates in the Pengkalan Batu and Bandar Hilir seats for the November 20 Melaka state election.

For Pengkalan Batu, the party has selected 25-year-old Muhamad Danish Zainudin while 37-year-old Leng Chau Yen will contest for the Bandar Hilir seat.

For DAP’s remaining seats, five will be defended by their incumbents, while the Bemban constituency will see Wong Fort Pin replaced by the party’s state chief Tey Kok Kiew.

Tey was the assemblyman for Bandar Hilir that his aide, Leng, will contest.

In the 14th General Election, DAP fielded Norhizam Hassan Baktee in Pengkalan Batu. He defected during the 2020 political crisis and attempted to rejoin PH for this state election, but this was blocked by DAP.

In terms of experience, Pengkalan Batu candidate Danish joined the party in 2017 and became the Melaka DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) secretary last year.

He is also the Kota Melaka Dapsy chief and Melaka DAP assistant publicity secretary.

Danish had also served as political secretary to former Duyong assemblymen Damian Yeo Shen Li.

As for Leng, the graphic design graduate has served as Tey’s political secretary since 2013 and had been Melaka DAPSY deputy chief from 2017 to 2019.

DAPs other seat are Gadek (Saminathan Ganesan), Ayer Keruh (Kerk Chee Yee), Kesidang (Allex Seah Shoo Chin), Kota Laksamana (Low Chee Leong), Duyong (Damian) and Bemban (Tey).

All of the candidates will contest under the PH logo.

In the upcoming Melaka state polls where 28 seats are up for grabs, PKR will contest 11, Amanah, nine and DAP, eight.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election.

Nomination day is November 8 and early polling will be held on November 16. MALAY MAIL

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL

