UMNO-BN TO NAME MALACCA CANDIDATES ON SATURDAY – PROMISES 78% CANDIDATES AGED BELOW 50 YEARS WITH TERTIARY EDUCATION – EVEN AS EC CONFIRMS 254 NOMINAATIONS FORMS ALREADY SOLD SO FAR – DESPITE ONLY 28 SEATS UP FOR GRABS

Barisan to name candidates for Melaka polls tomorrow

MELAKA: Up to 86% of Barisan Nasional candidates for the Melaka state election are new faces, says the coalition chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He also said 78% of Barisan’s candidates were below the age of 50.

“As far as education is concerned, 82% of Barisan’s candidates have tertiary qualification.

“We are offering the people not just new faces but also those who are below 50 and with tertiary education,” he said from Germany where he is receiving medical treatment for back and neck pains.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the names of the candidates would be announced tomorrow.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the announcement would be made virtually via Umno Online’s Facebook page at 10am.

“Announcement of #BN candidates live on FB #UMNO Online.

“Saturday, Nov 6, 2021, 10am. Thank you for your support,” he said in a Facebook posting.

The Election Commission fixed Monday for the nomination while polling will be on Nov 20. Early voting is on Nov 16.

Melaka Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh meanwhile said the manifesto for the state election would be launched after the nomination of the candidates.

“The manifesto is a new offer to the people if Barisan is given a fresh mandate on Nov 20.

“We will offer a new deal in our manifesto to the people of Melaka, resulting in a stable, prosperous and credible government,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) spokesman said a total of 254 nomination forms for the state election had been sold since they were made available on Oct 18.

According to Bernama, the forms were sold at the EC offices in Putrajaya and Melaka.

“The purchasing process (of the form) has gone on smoothly in both places. The EC also advises prospective candidates to fill in the form and double-check with the Returning Officer’s Office or the State Election Office prior to Nomination Day, which is on Nov 8.

“Candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance, and the payment receipt must be brought on the nomination day as proof of payment, to ensure that all subsequent processes can be carried out smoothly,” said the spokesman. ANN

Melaka polls: 254 nomination forms sold, says EC

MELAKA (Bernama): A total of 254 nomination forms for the Melaka state election have been sold since they were made available on Oct 18, a spokesman from the Election Commission (EC) headquarters said on Thursday (Nov 4).

The forms have been sold at the EC offices in Putrajaya and Melaka.

“The (form) purchasing process has gone on smoothly in both places. The EC also advises prospective candidates to fill in the form and double check with the Returning Officer’s Office or the state election office prior to Nomination Day, which is on Nov 8.

“Candidates are also advised to make the deposit payment in advance, and the payment receipt must be brought on the nomination day as proof of payment, to ensure that all subsequent processes can be carried out smoothly,” said the spokesman when contacted by Bernama.

The EC has set Nov 20 as polling date for the election, while early voting will take place on Nov 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

They are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). – Bernama

