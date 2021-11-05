SLAVE LABOUR – HOW HAS INCREASINGLY MUSLIM MALAYSIA BECOME SO CORRUPT? U.S. BANS EXPORTS FROM SMART GLOVE – THE 6TH MALAYSIAN COMPANY IN 2 YEARS TO GO ON BLACKLIST OVER ‘FORCED LABOUR’

RUBBER glove maker Smart Glove is the fifth Malaysian company to have its products banned by US authorities in the last 15 months over allegations of employing slave labour.

In a statement published yesterday on its website, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it had issued a “withhold release order” prohibiting the import of goods made by Smart Glove and its group of companies.

It said decision was based on reasonable evidence showing “Smart Glove production facilities utilise forced labour”.

The CBP said investigations showed Smart Glove had ticked seven of the 11 indicators for forced labour as defined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) but did not say which ones.

Excessive hours, debt bondage, physical and sexual violence, and abusive working and living conditions are among the ILP’s indicators for forced labour.

It is the third Malaysian glove maker to have run afoul of the CBP after Supermax Corp and Top Glove.

Top Glove, the world’s largest latex glove maker, was barred by the CBP over the same charges. The ban was lifted after the company resolved its labour issues to the CBP’s satisfaction.

Supermax, which faced similar allegations, has said it is in the process of getting its labour practices up to ILO standards.

Malaysian palm oil producers Sime Darby Plantation and FGV Holdings were put on the CBP’s blacklist for similar reasons last year.

The two companies remain barred in the US and have said that they had appointed auditors to evaluate their practices and address the CBP’s concerns. TMI

PETALING JAYA: Rubber glove maker Smart Glove has been banned by the United States’ customs authorities due to alleged forced labour practices. It also comes hot on the heels of the ban on Supermax Corporation Bhd’s products over similar allegations. Smart Glove is now the sixth Malaysian manufacturer to face such a ban in a span of just over two years. Reuters reported that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a “withhold release order” to prohibit the imports of products from Smart Glove and its group of companies. It cited “reasonable” evidence that pointed to the utilisation of forced labour in the firm’s production facilities. The CBP said it identified seven of the 11 forced labour indicators set out by the International Labour Organization in Smart Glove’s production process, although it did not state the specific indicators. Smart Glove did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the matter. Two weeks ago, the US had banned another Malaysian glove maker Supermax Corporation’s products over similar allegations. In a statement issued on Oct 20, the CBP said Supermax and its subsidiaries had violated 10 of the 11 forced labour indicators. Top Glove, the world’s leading glove manufacturer, faced a similar ban by the CBP over forced labour allegations in July 2020. The ban was lifted two months ago after the company said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Ltd. Palm oil producers Sime Darby Plantation and FGV Holdings Bhd had also been banned by the CBP in the past year. Both firms have appointed auditors to evaluate their practices and stated that they would engage with the CBP to address its concerns. Another leading Malaysian glove manufacturer, WRP Asia Pacific, was also put on the CBP withhold release order in September 2019 after charges that its gloves were produced through forced labour. The ban was lifted in March 2020 based on information obtained by CBP showing that the company was no longer producing its rubber gloves under forced labour conditions. Meanwhile, migrant worker activist Andy Hall welcomed the CBP’s decision to ban Smart Glove, saying foreign workers had been reporting to his team about the poor work conditions at the company for several years. Other issues raised include workers paying high recruitment fees and having to bear with cramped living conditions, he said. “I have engaged the local authorities on the poor work and living conditions as alleged by workers at Smart Glove for a long time but without any success nor any response. “I welcome the CBP’s decision and hope this trade enforcement action against the company will lead to a swift change in the poor living and work conditions faced by the company’s workers in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today. FMT

