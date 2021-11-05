AT 96, MAHATHIR STILL FULL OF HYPOCRISY! NOW EX-PM SAYS MAY CONTEST GE15 AS ‘LAST RESORT’ – WHY NOT ADMIT IF HE DIDN’T CONTEST, HIS PEJUANG MAY GET ZERO SEATS – PERHAPS LIKE THE LGBT THAT HE LIKES TO SCORN, HE TOO SHOULD ‘COME TO TERMS THAT SOCIETY HERE IS DIFFERENT’ – AND HIS TYPE OF MENTALITY IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE HERE

I may contest in GE15 as a ‘last resort’, says Dr M

Dr Mahathir Mohamad says while his party would not be able to speak for youths, there are certain areas where they have common interests, such as on the environment.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he may throw his hat into the ring for the 15th general election (GE15), though it would only be as a “last resort”.

In an interview with VICE News published on YouTube, Mahathir said many of his supporters and “followers” wanted him to stand in GE15, though he did not want to contest anymore.

“Well, as a last resort, yes,” said the founding member of both Bersatu and Pejuang, when asked if he would still consider running for election even at the age of 96.

Mahathir was also asked about issues related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community and said that they need to come to terms with the fact that Malaysia’s society was “different” from the West.

He added that young women and even teenagers in Western countries were sleeping around, with their parents accepting such behaviour.

“Some parents even give contraceptive pills to their daughters.”

The Langkawi MP also said that while his party would not be able to speak for youths, there were certain areas where their interest would intersect, such as on the environment.

“There are things they care about which we can accommodate. For example, the environment and climate change. These things are of interest to young people and we have the same views,” he said.

Najib and democracy

Mahathir claimed there was no equality in the treatment of people of different status, pointing to how former prime minister Najib Razak remains free despite being found guilty by the courts.

He said there were “apparently” different standards as some people have been put in jail though they have yet to be charged in court, while Najib had been charged, tried and found guilty but has yet to be punished.

The Langkawi MP also said democracy was the best political system invented by man though it was far from perfect and had its own weaknesses and loopholes.

“In the hands of good people who believe in democracy, democracy will deliver. But in the hands of bad people, the powers and authority given to an elected leader can be abused.

“And we’ve seen this happen in Malaysia,” Mahathir said.

