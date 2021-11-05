MUHYIDDIN AFRAID OF HIS OWN SHADOW, HIS CRUELTY & MISDEEDS WILL BE PUNISHED BY MALACCANS – TRUE BUT ARE ZAHID, NAJIB & UMNO SO GOOD? TILL NOW WHO IS STILL THE BIGGEST THIEF OF THEM ALL? NAJIB OR ZAHID OR MUHYIDDIN – WHO WILL MALAYS BELIEVE & TRUST?

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has chided Bersatu, who he claimed is getting more and more upset that Umno will not cooperate with them in the upcoming Malacca polls.

Taking to Facebook, Zahid said it was clear to the public why Bersatu was getting nervous.

“They are afraid of their own shadows because they know about their cruelty and misdeeds,” he said.

He said as part of Pakatan Harapan, Bersatu worked with DAP to topple BN in 2018 by spreading lies.

“Now they have to face Umno in the Malacca elections before they can manipulate stories.

“The lies they spread have dulled and the people now realise their falsehoods and hypocrisies,” Zahid added.

Umno and Bersatu – which are part of the same federal government – are set to clash in the Malacca polls.

Nomination day is on Monday (Nov 8), but PAS is still trying to negotiate a makeshift truce where Bersatu and Umno do not compete for the same seats.

A preliminary analysis indicated that Bersatu may fare poorly in the state polls even with PAS’ help, and may even get wiped out if they face Umno in three-cornered fights.

Zahid said Umno’s campaign strategy will focus on drumming up Umno-BN’s track record in governing Malacca.

He said they will also be rebutting slander against Umno, and “reminding Malaccans what Bersatu and Harapan are”.

MKINI

