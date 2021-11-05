ALL EYES ON DATE FOR SARAWAK STATE ELECTION – AS ABANG JO, REVILED FOR HIS POLITICAL CHICANERY, CONFIRMS LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ALREADY DISSOLVED & POLLS MUST BE HELD LATEST BY JAN 3

THE Sarawak legislative assembly is officially dissolved effective November 3, Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He announced this in a press conference in Kuching this morning.

State elections must be held within 60 days of the dissolution, by January 3.

On November 3 Yang Di Pertuan Agong consented to the lifting of the emergency order for Sarawak. The emergency was declared in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The term of the state assembly expired in June but the state of emergency which suspended sittings also prevented elections from being called.

The emergency order was to have expired only on February 2.

Abang Johari today said the emergency was lifted to enable polls as Gabungan Parti Sarawak did not want to deny the people their right to choose their government “by hanging on to power under the veil of a state of emergency”.

He said the decision to rescind the order was made after taking into consideration its legal and public health safety

implications.

He said the health and safety of Sarawak residents remained paramount and that he is also aware of there was an ongoing pandemic.

“We have had careful and constant engagement with the health authorities and other stakeholders in order for the election to be held with all the necessary standard operating procedures in place and the rates of Covid-19 vaccination has achieved a level which would be acceptable by the authorities for the election to be conducted safely”.

Abang Johari said in accordance with Article 2l(2) of the Sarawak constitution read together with section 3(3), the Sarawak governor had proclaimed that the state assembly was dissolved effective November 3.

“When members of my government and I were appointed, we made the solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the state of Sarawak and the Federal Constitution.

“It is in this spirit and intent that we consulted with and advised the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent to terminate ahead of schedule the proclamation of emergency in accordance with section 2(2) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021,” Abang Johari said.

The emergency had also made it difficult for the caretaker GPS government to function, he said.

“We (could not) make any major decisions.”

