PAS MAY WIN ZERO SEATS JUST TO HELP MUHYIDDIN IN MALACCA – BUT THAT DOESN’T STOP HADI & HIS NO.2 TUAN IBRAHIM FROM RETAINING THEIR POSTS UNCONTESTED AT PARTY POLLS

PAS risks winning zero seats under Perikatan logo

DATUK Seri Hadi Awang may be frail and sickly but he used his clout as PAS president to push his party to accept the Perikatan Nasional logo in the coming Melaka election.

He is taking a huge risk that could result in his party winning zero seats in the state election.

Sacrificing the party’s iconic green-and-white logo for the untested Perikatan logo is likely to cause ripples among the PAS grassroots.

Moreover, the controversial decision is coming just days before the party election and muktamar or the annual general assembly this weekend.

But a well-placed source in the PAS leadership said that although it was a consensus decision made by the central executive committee (CEC) on Monday (Nov 1) night, the majority of those who spoke were actually in favour of the party contesting under the Perikatan logo.

Hadi had opened the floor to those present to speak their mind.

The source said those who wanted to use the PAS logo had their hearts in the right place but their arguments were based more on sentiments.

However, a CEC member said that one of those who spoke presented a survey that indicated Perikatan was the least favourite choice among voters.

Umno/Barisan Nasional emerged as the preferred choice in the survey of two state seats, followed by Pakatan Harapan. Perikatan and Muafakat Nasional coming in last.

However, the most glaring fact from the survey was that more than 30% of voters were disinterested in the election.

“They said they don’t care or do not plan to vote because they are fed-up with the behaviour of politicians,” said the CEC member.

The survey showed that Umno still had the edge but its advantage will be eroded with PAS and Bersatu working together.

Of the 13 seats that Umno won in the general election, six were won by less than 800 votes. These marginal seats will be affected by the combined effort of PAS and Bersatu.

Those in favour of contesting under the Perikatan logo said PAS had never done well in Melaka under its own flag and this was the chance to experiment with something different.

Advocates of the Perikatan logo also argued that fence-sitters and non-Malays were still reluctant to accept the PAS logo but might be comfortable with the Perikatan logo.

One of them cited the experience of DAP using the PKR logo in the general election. Apparently, many Malays who cast their ballot for PKR were not aware they were actually voting for DAP.

“Personally, I see this as a test case for PAS and other parties. If it works well, then we can continue with it in the next general election. But if we fail, we will have a review,” said PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

The petition from the Melaka chapter of PAS apparently failed to carry much weight because PAS is a lightweight in the state.

PAS contested 24 state seats in Melaka in 2018 but only three of the candidates managed to keep their deposits.

Melaka is big on tourism and the party’s tendency to oppose anything to do with alcohol, nightclubs and gambling is viewed with suspicion in Melaka where the tourism players thrive in a more open society.

“We understand the risks involved in trying something new but you cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different results.

“People are also angry with Umno for causing the election. Even Bossku (Datuk Seri Najib Razak) going around is not going to change the mood,” said Mohd Amar who is also Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar.

Hadi did not interrupt any of those who voiced their views during the CEC meeting.

He only pronounced to go with the Perikatan logo after it was evident that those in favour outnumbered those who opposed.

His ability to push through such a controversial decision makes him a reliable partner to Bersatu but it will affect his party’s ties with Umno.

Selangor PAS election chief Roslan Shahir does not expect the logo controversy to be an issue in the party muktamar.

“The decision came from the top, we will have to accept it,” said Roslan.

But the decision is bound to leave a bad taste in the mouth of the party grassroots in Melaka who are expected to shoulder the bulk of campaigning because Bersatu has no real manpower.

The PAS logo is so famous that it has been turned into effigies of battle tanks, airplanes and ships during election campaigns. No PAS member in his right mind is going to do that with the Perikatan logo in Melaka.

For sure, the PAS campaign machinery will not be moving at 100% capacity if the ground is dissatisfied.

Why should PAS members go all out to enable Bersatu to win while their own party is not expected to win a single seat? ANN

PAS’ Abdul Hadi, Tuan Ibrahim remain as president, deputy president, respectively

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man remains as PAS’ president and deputy president after winning uncontested at its party election for the 2021-2023 session at the 67th annual assembly.

According to a Malay news portal, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said four candidates would contest to fill three vice-presidents posts.

“The three of them are incumbents Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad, Kelantan deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Nik Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

“The new candidate (contesting) is a former PAS central working committee member, Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki,” Berita Harian reported Takiyuddin as saying at a press conference of its 67th annual assembly on Thursday (Nov 4).

Takiyuddin added that the fifth candidate, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had pulled out from contesting in that post.

He also said that a total of 36 candidates would be vying for 18 central committee member posts.

Takiyuddin said that Hussin Ismail dan Kamal Ashaari also won uncontested to remain as the permanent chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

He had also said that the annual assembly did not invite other political partners this time.

“We only invited certain people, such as PAS veterans, with the maiden speech being delivered by the PAS president during the opening ceremony,” he said.

Takiyuddin added that 1,546 delegates would take part this year with 694 attending it in Kuala Terengganu, while the rest via the hybrid method in their respective states.

He also said that those attending this year’s assembly included 197 leaders nationwide as well as delegates from Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang.

PAS’ 67th annual assembly will be held in Kuala Terengganu, this Saturday (Nov 6) and Sunday (Nov 7). ANN

ANN

.