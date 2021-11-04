‘MALAYSIA BELONGS TO BOTH MALAYS & NON-MALAYS, MUSLIMS & NON-MUSLIMS’ – GUAN ENG TELLS MALAYSIANS TO UNITE TO FIGHT AGAINST RACISTS & EXTREMISTS – IN WAKE OF ISMAIL SABRI’S SHOCK BUDGET 2022 ‘WHERE NON-MALAYS WERE ALLOCATED A MERE 0.1% OF RM332 BILLION’
In Deepavali message, Guan Eng urges Malaysians to unite against those pursuing racist and extremist agenda
“We must not despair but unite as one against those in government pursuing such a racist and extremist religious agenda.
He claimed there are unfair funds under the proposed Budget 2022 where non-Muslims and non-Malays were allocated a mere 0.1 per cent of the RM332 billion allocated despite comprising some 30 per cent of the country’s population.
“This unfair allocation is not helped by the scandalous exposure of a large portion of the RM100 million Mitra funds that benefited politically connected individuals from political parties at the expense of the Indian community at large,” he said.
Lim was referring to the recent arrest of several company directors over the past few days on suspicion of being involved in the misappropriation of Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit funds from 2019 to 2021.
MALAY MAIL
.