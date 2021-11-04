AS EC CONFIRMS SARAWAK STATE ELECTION TO BE HELD WITHIN 60 DAYS – ISMAIL SABRI RUSHES TO LAUNCH NEW PACKAGES OF SABAH PAN BORNEO HIGHWAY – AS THOUGH HE’S DOING SO MUCH FOR EAST MALAYSIANS
EC receives notification on dissolution of Sarawak State Assembly, paving way for state election
Ikmalrudin said based on Section 3(3) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021, the State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved on the date when the Proclamation of Emergency is revoked or annulled.
Yesterday, Istana Negara’s acting Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the Agong made the decision following an audience with both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Azizan Harun.
Lifting the Emergency ahead of the original February 2, 2022 expiry was the Agong’s prerogative, which he exercised following the meeting with Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, the palace official said.
The Emergency in Sarawak was proclaimed in August, after a previous proclamation covering the entire country was lifted.
It had allowed the state to delay the state election that it would have needed to hold within 60 days of June 6, when the term of the 18th Sarawak assembly expired automatically.
The Ordinance states that Emergency was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic’s threat on security, economic life and public order, and to prevent the spread of the virus if Sarawak holds its state election. MALAY MAIL
PM to launch new packages of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway this Saturday, says deputy CM
KOTA KINABALU — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to launch four new packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project this Saturday at Dataran Tamu Pekan Kota Kinabatangan, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.
Bung Moktar said contractors for the package WP15, WP28, WP29 and WP30 had been appointed and work would start immediately after the launch.
He said work on the four packages is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Phase one of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project covers a distance of 706 kilometres from Sindumin to Kota Kinabalu and stretches to Kudat, as well as Tawau to Batu 32 Sandakan up to Ranau.
Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said there would be another new package for the highway project, scheduled to begin next year, for the route between Serusop, Tuaran, and Pituru, Kota Belud, involving allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan.
“These five new packages will bring to 16 work packages carried out so far out of a total of 35 packages in phase one of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project.
“Of the 16 packages, a total of 11 packages involve routes on the west coast of Sabah, from Sindumin on the Sarawak border to Kudat, and the progress so far is at 54 per cent and is scheduled for completion in 2023,” he added.
He expressed the hope that the remaining 19 packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project could be implemented simultaneously to expedite completion of the project. — Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
