IN THE NAME OF RACISM & RELIGION – HARDLINERS IN ISMAIL SABRI’S GOVT, WHICH COULD INCLUDE ISMAIL HIMSELF, PUSHING FOR TWIN ELECTIONS IN MALACCA & SARAWAK TO ‘KILL OFF’ DAP – & ‘DITCH’ THE MOU SIGNED WITH PAKATAN

LOW voter turnout in the Malacca and Sarawak elections are a threat to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government on reforms and political stability, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said.

“If the hardliners succeed in proving themselves right, then they will have powerful arguments to ditch the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) and have the 15th general election early next year,” Lim said in an open letter to DAP members and supporters today.

The Malacca polls will be held on November 20, and the filing of candidates’ nominations is this Monday.

The Sarawak elections is expected to be held by the end of this year following the lifting of the proclamation of emergency on the state, which was supposed to have had elections after its legislative assembly term expired in June.

The MOU signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and PH in September contains reforms, some of which the government has begun to carry out, in exchange for political stability, including a promise not to dissolve Parliament and hold general elections before July 2022.

Lim said there are “hardliners” in Ismail’s government who want the Malacca and Sarawak elections this year so as to “wipe out” DAP so that there is no more reason to abide by the MOU and delay the general election.

“The hardliners argue that a devastating blow to DAP in Malacca and Sarawak will further the cause of ‘race and religion’ politics.

“They believe that the disappointment of DAP voters and the Covid-19 pandemic are a powerful mix that should be fully exploited either to wipe out the DAP or deliver a fatal blow to the DAP’s concept of Malaysia,” Lim said.

“This is food for thought for DAP leaders, members and supporters,” he added.

The Malacca election is being held after four assemblymen pulled support from the chief minister, causing the Umno-Barisan Nasional-led state government to collapse. The Yang di-Pertua Negeri opted to dissolve the legislative assembly instead of allowing assemblymen to form a new government through discussions to find majority support for a new chief minister.

The polls are seen as a major contest between Malay parties Umno and Bersatu.

Analysts and grassroots leaders also fear a low voter turnout, especially since gatherings have been banned by the Health Ministry to curb Covid-19 infections, besides voters’ unhappiness at a “forced” election during the pandemic.

Among PH parties, PKR is to contest 11 seats, Amanah nine, and DAP eight.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.