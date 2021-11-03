AGONG GIVES THE GREEN LIGHT FOR SARAWAK STATE ELECTION – EMERGENCY RULE TO BE LIFTED

THE Yang di-Pertuan Agong has given consent to lift the state of emergency in Sarawak to allow for state elections to take place, Istana Negara said in a statement today.

No date, however, was given as to when the proclamation will end.

The emergency in the state was extended until February next year to prevent the state elections from taking place due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The palace said that the decision was made after consultation with Sarawak Governor Abdul Taib Mahmud, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Attorney-General Idrus Harun.

