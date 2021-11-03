RACISM & HANDOUTS START TO FAIL ISMAIL SABRI – NOW THAT HIS RIVALS ARE ALSO RACISTS & FIGHTING UNDER THE SAME COCONUT SHELL – WITH EVEN ONE OF UMNO’S MOST BIGOTED MPs TELLING ISMAIL TO ‘THINK BIG, WE HAVE TO CHANGE HANDOUT MENTALITY TO HELP BUMIs’ – WHILE AZMIN CARTEL, DEPENDENT ON NON-MALAY VOTES, ALSO TICKS HIM OFF – ‘STOP TABLING RACE-BASED BUDGETS,’ SAYS PKR FROG XAVIER

Move away from handout mentality to help Bumiputeras, says Tajuddin

This led to former law minister Zaid Ibrahim remarking that it was “nice to be a Bumiputera”, noting the billions in allocations provided.

Other allocations include RM4.8 billion for capacity-building programmes and RM100 million in matching grants for Bumiputera SMEs in the aerospace industry.

The 2022 budget allocations announced on Friday included RM11.4 billion for Bumiputera programmes, of which RM6.6 billion is for education programmes.

“I want the government of the day, as well as leaders from the pro-government and opposition sides, to think big. We have to change,” he said, adding that assistance for the Bumiputeras must go beyond handouts.

Debating the 2022 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat today, Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the government had been helping out those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but this could not go on.

KUALA LUMPUR: An Umno MP has urged the government to move on from the “welfare mentality” of constantly giving handouts and subsidies to uplift the Bumiputera community.

KUALA LUMPUR: A former federal minister has urged Putrajaya to stop tabling race- and religious-based budgets or risk failing to achieve national unity in the future.

Dr Xavier Jayakumar (Ind-Kuala Langat), who was a minister when Pakatan Harapan was in power, said the annual budgets seemed to be race-based every year, with issues raised over how much a certain ethnicity was allocated.

He urged Putrajaya to reconsider the matter and formulate a “reasonable development budget for the future of the Malaysian Family” instead.

“If we continue with race- and religious-based budgeting, our country will not achieve unity in the future,” he said while debating the 2022 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

Xavier also expressed disappointment at the RM32.4 billion allocated for the health ministry, saying it was not suitable and “unacceptable”.

He said he had repeatedly urged for the health ministry to be allocated funds totalling at least 4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), or to be raised even up to 12% of the GDP.

He pointed out that 70% of the people would seek medical treatment at government clinics and hospitals, but 70% of specialists were working in private practice.

“Without increasing the health ministry’s spending, what we will see is bottlenecks in hospitals as our specialists migrate to private practice due to the lack of positions (in public health facilities).

“This is an issue we see now with our contract doctors. We don’t want a temporary solution but a plan for the future, maybe 10 to 15 years from now,” he said, warning that making changes in another health crisis would be too late.

The former PKR vice-president also asked for an update on the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, citing reports in March that Putrajaya would incur about RM1.25 million in losses a day with the project on hold.

This followed the Selangor government’s decision to postpone the realignment agreement for the rail project.

He asked why the government was more willing to pay the RM1.25 million daily instead of considering the other ECRL alignment.

Xavier also warned other MPs to be mindful of their words when debating issues, citing the recent discussions in Parliament over the controversial Timah whisky brand.

“Pay attention to what you are saying. It is important because the world is listening and Malaysia depends on the world for more investments,” he said.

