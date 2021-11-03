ISMAIL SABRI, DON’T BE A TURTLE & HIDE IN YOUR SHELL – ‘SHOW YOUR POWER, DON’T BE HELD HOSTAGE BY CERTAIN QUARTERS,’ MAT SABU REMINDS PM OF MOU SIGNED WITH PAKATAN – EVEN AS PEJUANG’S MUKHRIZ WARNS RACIST & RECKLESS BUDGET 2022 WILL INCREASE DEBT BURDEN OF FUTURE GENERATIONS

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu today urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be bolder in managing his government rather than being held “hostage” by certain quarters, since he has signed the reforms pact with Pakatan Harapan.
Mohamad (PH-Kota Raja) said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ismail’s government and PH meant that he would remain in the top post until the next general election.
“Don’t be like a hostage controlled by certain people. About the Melaka polls, until now he hasn’t announced anything. What are the SOPs? What we have is this minister or that minister making announcements.
“The prime minister must show his ‘power’ in managing the government. Let there not be any threats from any quarters. That’s why we penned the MoU, so that the prime minister can stay until the next elections.
“But it seems that he does not dare to do anything different to save Malaysia,” he told the Dewan Rakyat in his debate on the 2022 Supply Bill.
Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, also said Putrajaya must prevent leakages of budget funds, citing the expenditure of RM38.5 million on renovations at Seri Perdana and over RM1 million on renovations and furniture at the Prime Minister’s Department.
He jokingly pleaded to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) to not do the same should he become prime minister tomorrow.
He also urged the government to look towards developing the local defence industry in the future, saying Malaysia was capable of producing its own 4×4 and 6×6 vehicles, even to be sold to other countries. FMT
2022 budget will increase debt burden of future generations, says Mukhriz
KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP has criticised the 2022 budget proposals for the lack of creativity by the finance ministry and the government in determining the country’s direction which would guarantee a future for the coming generations.
Mukhriz Mahathir (Pejuang-Jerlun) said the approach taken by the government would place the country’s huge debt burden on the shoulders of the future generation who would inherit the country.
Mukhriz also criticised the budget for failing to address the rising cost of living.
“The price increase on basic food items burdens the poor so much that Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia would not help them,” he said.
“The price of construction materials has gone up as well. The government will say that these price increases are beyond its control and are bound by the conditions of the global market, but I would like to push the government to take responsibility to control these prices.
“Whatever the government does in the name of helping the people will lose its purpose if it does not increase their purchasing power.”
Mukhriz suggested that the government work with padi farmers to forge a joint solution to reduce the cost of producing rice, to increase production and reduce imports.
“Listen to the voice of the padi farmers who want to be free from the monopoly of padi seeds, pesticides and fertilizers,” he said.
Budget 2022 announced on Oct 29 includes an RM8.2 billion allocation for Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia, which would benefit 9.6 million citizens.
