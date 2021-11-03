ISMAIL SABRI, DON’T BE A TURTLE & HIDE IN YOUR SHELL – ‘SHOW YOUR POWER, DON’T BE HELD HOSTAGE BY CERTAIN QUARTERS,’ MAT SABU REMINDS PM OF MOU SIGNED WITH PAKATAN – EVEN AS PEJUANG’S MUKHRIZ WARNS RACIST & RECKLESS BUDGET 2022 WILL INCREASE DEBT BURDEN OF FUTURE GENERATIONS

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu reminds Ismail Sabri Yaakob that he has signed an MoU with Pakatan Harapan and must show his ‘power’ in managing the government.

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu today urged Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be bolder in managing his government rather than being held “hostage” by certain quarters, since he has signed the reforms pact with Pakatan Harapan.

Mohamad (PH-Kota Raja) said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ismail’s government and PH meant that he would remain in the top post until the next general election.

Therefore, the former defence minister said, Ismail should be bold to take action on various matters, including former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador’s previous claim of widespread corruption in politics.

“Don’t be like a hostage controlled by certain people. About the Melaka polls, until now he hasn’t announced anything. What are the SOPs? What we have is this minister or that minister making announcements.

“The prime minister must show his ‘power’ in managing the government. Let there not be any threats from any quarters. That’s why we penned the MoU, so that the prime minister can stay until the next elections.

“But it seems that he does not dare to do anything different to save Malaysia,” he told the Dewan Rakyat in his debate on the 2022 Supply Bill.

Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, also said Putrajaya must prevent leakages of budget funds, citing the expenditure of RM38.5 million on renovations at Seri Perdana and over RM1 million on renovations and furniture at the Prime Minister’s Department.

He jokingly pleaded to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) to not do the same should he become prime minister tomorrow.

He also urged the government to look towards developing the local defence industry in the future, saying Malaysia was capable of producing its own 4×4 and 6×6 vehicles, even to be sold to other countries. FMT

2022 budget will increase debt burden of future generations, says Mukhriz