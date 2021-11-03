EVEN YOUNG SYED SADDIQ KNOWS HOW TO GIVE ‘DISGRACE, TIN-KOSONG’ ANWAR A LESSON IN PRINCIPLES – ‘I WANT PAKATAN TO WIN IN MALACCA – BUT TO BETRAY YOUR OWN PARTY AND COALITION IS NOT A SMALL MATTER’

Pakatan, don’t accept party-hoppers

I want Pakatan Harapan to win in Melaka.

I defended the people’s mandate together with PH when my ex-party betrayed the rakyat. I did not join, nor have I ever signed up to be with Perikatan Nasional since Day 1.

I lost a ministerial post to defend our shared principles. I was expelled from the first party I ever joined, the same party which I co-founded.

I supported the idea of a united opposition, and I signed a statutory declaration for Anwar Ibrahim to be named prime minister in the spirit of the 14th general election (GE14).

I even got threatened and charged in court for defending the people’s mandate.

Despite all that we have endured together, it seems that the PH coalition, which I’ve worked with closely, prefers to negotiate with unprincipled party-hoppers than their close and loyal allies like myself.

They see more value in unprincipled “katak politik”, which is truly tragic.

Four key reasons

Allow me to highlight four key reasons why we must resoundingly reject the party-hoppers:

They are traitors.

As easy as that. PH should never collude with them and join a band of thieves. Once they’ve betrayed the people’s mandate, and chosen power over the rakyat, they will do it again, and again. Never put us in the same room as traitors. Our supporters deserve better than that. The people deserve better than that.

If we do this, we will be just as unprincipled as those we seek to fight.

How are we going to champion the Anti-Hopping Bill when we are equally guilty of the same? How are we going to punish those who engineered the Sheraton Move when we are supporting the same?

We have a moral duty to work together in good faith, by assembling a group of passionate, hard-working and honest members of the opposition. Is there any need to suddenly join hands with the traitors? Are we lacking in numbers to get better, fresh candidates?

I sincerely believe that the opposition bloc is much bigger than the shadows of those four traitors.

When these four traitors betrayed PH, they did it for a specific reason.

Idris Haron jumped from Umno to PH just to be named as a potential chief minister. He didn’t do it out of a sudden belief that Umno is a threat to the people of Melaka, nor did he jump because he’s a long-time critique of Umno, to which he is not.

We can already see where his heart is from the start. Not for Melaka, not for the people and especially not for PH. There was even a leaked conversation where Idris hinted that he was okay with Umno and Ismail Sabri Yaakob, just not a select few.

So, what makes anyone think that after all of that, there’s even an ounce of loyalty and credibility from these four traitors?

To betray your own party and coalition is not a small matter.

There was a long thought process involved. They were not coerced to betray PH. They were okay to flip the state government of Melaka twice and they will be more than happy to flip it a third time.

To my PH friends, I urge you to please make the right decision. Focus on building our united opposition. Focus on the people.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is MP for Muar.

