AZMIN CROWS – EVEN AS SPECULATION RISES WHAT DID MUHYIDDIN PROMISE HADI – FOR PAS TO CONTEST UNDER PN FLAG IN MALACCA?
Azmin: Perikatan glad PAS contesting Melaka polls using coalition’s logo
KUALA LUMPUR — Perikatan Nasional (PN) welcomed the decision of Islamist party PAS to use the coalition’s logo at the Melaka state election this month, said Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
“PN is confident the decision of PAS mirrors the spirit of togetherness existing among PN’s member parties.
Last night, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said in a statement that his party would contest the state election using the PN logo.
Hadi said the decision was made following a meeting by the party’s Central Working Committee and taking into account the guidance from PAS’ Syura Ulama Council.
Melaka will vote on November 20 with 28 state seats to be contested following the collapse of the previous government.
Nomination Day is on November 8, and early voting on November 16.
