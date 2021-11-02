BOMBSHELL – STOP TRYING TO TAKE 51% HERE & 30% THERE – TEACH MALAYS & BUMIS TO STAND ON OWN FEET & COMPETE GLOBALLY INSTEAD – BINTULU MP TICKS OFF TERAJU – INDEED, ‘FAT, ARROGANT & INEFFICIENT’ TELEKOM & CELCOM NOW MORE ‘HEBAT THAN THE AGONG’

THE Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) should not go around taking other people’s businesses but help Bumiputera businesses to compete globally, said Tiong King Sing.

Teach Bumiputera to compete globally, not take from others, says Tiong

“Teraju cannot be trying to take 51% here and 30% there (to help the Bumiputera). It should help by teaching them how to stand on their own two feet in the global market,” the Bintulu MP told the Dewan Rakyat during the 2022 Supply Bill debate today.

Tiong, who is a five-term lawmaker, said he was disappointed there were no Teraju proposals in the 12th Malaysia Plan or Budget 2022.

“There should be short- and long-term plans on how to help the Bumiputera. Teraju is not transparent and the government should change the CEO (chief executive officer),” said the Sarawakian.

Teraju, which comes under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, is led by Md Silmi Abd Rahman.

Tiong also blasted the Telekom Malaysia management, which he described as “God’s agency”.

“Telekom may have a tall building but even MPs cannot meet the management.

“When you go there, they tell you to get an appointment. But when you ask around, nobody knows how you can get an appointment. Can you imagine how hard it would be for regular people if MPs cannot get appointments?”

Likening Telekom and also Celcom to “God’s agencies”, Tiong said it was easier to get an appointment with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong than the management of the two companies.

“They are more hebat (greater) than the Agong. With the Agong, we will at least get an appointment, even if it is late. But you can’t with these two companies.

“We can’t even complain as they will send you all over the place.

“I want the Multimedia and Communications Ministry to explain how they plan to change Telekom and Celcom’s services. Why do we have such agencies when they are funded by the people’s money via taxes?” asked Tiong.

