THE END OF THE MOON – HADI SNUBS UMNO, THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND MUHYIDDIN – PAS TO CONTEST UNDER PN BANNER IN MALACCA

PAS to contest under PN banner in Melaka polls
PETALING JAYA: PAS will contest under the Perikatan Nasional banner in the coming Melaka state elections, party president Abdul Hadi Awang said tonight.
Hadi said the decision was based on the advice of the party’s highest decision making body, the Syura Council, which met on Sunday.
Yesterday, the Syura Council was reported to have called for straight fights in Melaka after speculation that PAS might go it alone.
The council said however it would leave it to the working committee to make a decision based on the most effective strategy to win the election and deny victory to Pakatan Harapan.
PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin had previously announced that the coalition would contest all 28 state seats and had decided to field candidates from Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan under its logo.
Melaka goes to the polls on Nov 20, with nominations set for Nov 8.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
