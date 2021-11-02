‘UNPRINCIPLED & DESPERATE’ ANWAR MOVES CLOSER TO ADMITTING UMNO’S 2 POLITICAL FROGS INTO PAKATAN FOR MALACCA POLLS

Position of two former Umno assemblymen in Malacca polls ‘almost finalised’, says Anwar

PAKATAN Harapan has almost finalised its decision on whether two former Umno state assemblymen will be allowed to contest on behalf of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Malacca state elections on November 20, says its chairman, Anwar Ibrahim.

AN Amanah youth leader today questioned PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s intentions for accusing Amanah of wanting Pakatan Harapan (PH) to accept those elected representatives in Malacca who were from Umno and Bersatu.

The four assemblymen are Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Bebas-Pengkalan Batu) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). – Bernama

The state elections are being held following the dissolution of the legislative assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission has set November 20 for polling, while the nomination of candidates will be on November 8. Early voting will be held on November 16.

On the candidates who will be contesting, Anwar, who is also PKR president and Port Dickson MP, said the list has yet to be finalised.

“Now, what has been almost finalised is that (the status) of only two assemblymen, who are originally from Umno, is acceptable. There was a heated, long discussion to finalise the decision,” he said in his speech at the launch of the PH machinery for the Malacca state polls which was held virtually tonight.

“Does Rafizi want to create the perception that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is weak?

“Is that really the message he wants to convey to PKR members?,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Sheikh Khuzaifah explained that the position of the three former Umno and Bersatu assemblymen was to be decided by the PH presidential council, and not by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu or Malacca chairman Adly Zahari.

“It will be a joint collective decision in the presidential council meeting. In other words, it is a joint decision of three parties and we cannot say it is the will of Mohamad Sabu or Adly Zahari alone,” he added.

Earlier today, Rafizi had chided Amanah for wanting to work with “political frogs” from Malacca who had caused the collapse of the last state government.

The former Pandan member of Parliament named Mohamad Sabu and Adly as those who are trying to bring the defectors in on the grounds that it will strengthen PH in the state.

He said it is PKR that is left to do the explaining and face criticism from voters for PH wanting to work with these politicians.

In early October, four Malacca assemblymen, including three state executive councilors, withdrew their support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the Malacca legislative assembly to be dissolved for a re-election.

The PH presidential council had earlier decided not to accept Norhizam, who is also a former DAP assemblyman but left the party in March 2020 to support the Perikatan Nasional government.

Yesterday, Anwar said PH had to discuss the position of three former Umno and Bersatu assemblymen before deciding on whether to nominate them for the Malacca elections.

According to Anwar, the three former Umno and Bersatu assemblymen did not betray the people’s mandate but retracted support to Sulaiman because they wanted to return the power to PH.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khuzaifah said Rafizi could speak directly to Anwar if he had a problem with his party’s leadership instead of attacking Amanah.

The action is not appropriate, he said, especially when PH is facing elections in Malacca, for which nomination day has been set for Monday (November 8).

He said if it is true that Rafizi is not happy with Anwar, he should have stated the matter directly to his leader without targeting Amanah.

“Rafizi should not make such a statement because he is a vice-president. If he is not satisfied, he can take it up with his party.

“If he does not agree, criticize PKR in general. What is the point of just naming Mohamad Sabu and Adly?,” he said.

Earlier today, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub criticised the “complaining” behaviour after the decision was reached.

“In the top leadership meeting, we can express our views. We can be dissatisfied but after the decision is made, we cannot say ‘oh, I said this was wrong’.

“This is not a discipline that we accept in friendship,” he said, as quoted by Malaysiakini.

