BERSATU IMPLODES – EX-MINISTER REDZUAN THE NEXT AFTER AZMIN CARTEL TO HIT THE PANIC BUTTONS -AS IT GETS CLEARER WITHOUT MUHYDDIN AS PM, BERSATU FACES WIPEOUT STARTING WITH MALACCA

Former minister Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof, one of the early members of Bersatu, has lamented that his party “has changed”.

Redzuan revealed that he will be making an announcement next month but dismissed suggestions that he will be switching parties.

“Wait for part two, if you wait for November, I will put on a baju Melayu but what colour the sampin will be, I will make an announcement later on,” he was quoted as saying by Melaka Hari Ini, the state government’s official media.

Redzuan, better known as Pak Wan, had previously criticised the Muhyiddin Yassin government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic when he was the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of special functions.

Muhyiddin is the Bersatu president. He was dropped as a minister when Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob took over as the new prime minister.

“Many asked Pak Wan should be someone who champions change and struggle but I can’t say those things anymore because Bersatu’s face has changed.

“Many asked why people who only joined Bersatu later are the ones being put forward – I don’t know.

“The dynamics of Bersatu could be different… I don’t know because I am not involved, even in the coordination of the Malacca polls,” he was quoted as saying.

Malacca is set to go to the polls on Nov 20 after the Umno-Bersatu state government collapsed. The nomination day is on Nov 8.

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin

Not involved

Redzuan said he will be making his announcement after nomination day, which will be during the Malacca polls campaign period.

He was formerly the Malacca Bersatu chief but faced resistance from grassroots members over his leadership style.

The reins were subsequently passed to Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

Since then, Redzuan said he had little knowledge of what was going on in Malacca Bersatu.

“I am was not involved in the management, I was not even called even though I am an ex-officio in Alor Gajah Bersatu and its treasurer but I was not involved.

“To say that I am not slighted would be a lie,” he added.

Redzuan, who is the Alor Gajah MP, said he remained consistent with the original roots of Bersatu.

“I question where Bersatu is heading because, in my head, the previous Bersatu was Mahathir Mohamad, Muhyiddin Yassin, and Mukhriz Mahathir,” he said.

Bersatu had sacked Mahathir and Mukhriz after they opposed Muhyiddin’s effort to form an alliance with Umno.

Mahathir and Mukhriz have since formed Pejuang.

Redzuan was previously speculated to have considered joining Mahathir’s group after the latter was sacked but eventually did not follow through.

