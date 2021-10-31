ANWAR & CO GET FINED RM10,000 FOR ‘CROWDLESS’ CERAMAH – WHILE NAJIB BOSSKU DRAWS MALACCANS BY THE THOUSANDS WITH SELFIES, CENDOL WHAT-NOT
PKR fined RM10,000 for crowdless ceramah in Melaka
“There is no meeting or gathering (in these ceramahs) that would cause new (Covid-19) clusters and the programme cannot be considered a social event,” Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the party’s information chief, was quoted as saying at a press conference held this morning.
Public health authorities have banned all forms of physical campaigning or large social events at the Melaka state election. Campaigning period for the November 20 pollswill last just under two weeks.
The Health Ministry earlier this week fined Barisan Nasional (BN) RM10,000 after the coalition held a programme in Kuala Lumpur to launch its election machinery.
Shamsul alleged that BN leaders held gatherings nearby last night despite the penalty.
The ban on physical campaigning has prompted protests from both sides of the divide.
Shamsul, a local and MP for Hang Tuah Jaya, said the party was trying to be creative in cognisance of the limitations and concern for public health safety.
“This is something regretful and I urge the Health Ministry to review more thoroughly the details in the context of not being able to hold any gatherings or social events throughout the election,” he was quoted as saying.
“It is unreasonable if we cannot campaign in this election.”
PKR is expected to convey its protest to the Home and Health Ministries through an official letter.
The party is mulling to take the matter to court, Shamsul suggested.
MALAY MAIL
