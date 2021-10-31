ELECTION FEVER IN SARAWAK – WILL IT HUSH DOWN WITH JAMES MASING’S UNTIMELY DEATH – OR WILL IT BE HYPED UP EVEN MORE – INDEED POLITICIANS SEEM TO CARE ONLY FOR THEMSELVES & THEIR ‘GRAVY TRAIN’

These politicians give me the creeps

It’s election fever in Sarawak! While no one knows the date of the 12th Sarawak state election, election talks are heating up and the old and wannabe politicians have started to be noisy.

At times, unnecessarily noisy that they have become irritating and annoying.

Yes, it is true and I have said it. There is less political tension and stress in Sarawak. In a lot of ways, Sarawak politics is milder and less personal.

Nonetheless, too much of politics in the public sphere, the unending upheavals and wrangling, in particular, can become a nuisance and get on people’s nerves.

I must concede that I have very little patience for politicians jumping from one party to another, particularly when they could not get what they want before an election.

Such politicians give me the creeps and I prefer not to read about their antics or even know that they had existed at all.

When others post such stories in chat groups I happen to be the admin, I get irritated.

Really, I have zero interest in such characters or their silly political moves.

Yesterday, a friend posted such an article – a politician quitting a party for another one after it was believed he was not chosen as the party’s candidate.

I wrote this note to the group: “I see no value in this story. A politician quitting a party because he was not selected to be a candidate joins another party in order to be one.

“A typical politician – not worth knowing and not worth reading about.

“We can expect more of such stories to come and more such paloi (stupid) politicians will emerge as the election nears.

“I suggest we don’t post such stories. Such characters give me the creeps. I’m not interested in them, nor what they do.”

Then, there was another post of two opposing Foochow politicians in Sibu having a go at each other over the pandemic SOPs.

I actually “love” to hear Foochow politicians quarrelling because it brings back memories of my baptism of fire in politics in Sibu 40 years ago.

So, I responded: “This is why I love Sibu, its politics, its politicians, its kopitiams where the ‘big mouths’ gather and the Foochows gunning down their fellow Foochows. Why? Because of politics.

“But to set the record straight, that is everywhere, not only Sibu. But I just love Sibu where my first taste of politics was taking sides in a Foochow versus Foochow bout. And I’m not even a Foochow.”

Each man for himself now

Politicians of all races are generally hypocritical to claim that they are in politics to fight for their race or religion. The Malay, Chinese, Indian and Dayak politicians have all declared their “noble” intention but in the same breath, they have no qualms about fighting tooth and nail with their own kind in politics.

At the national stage today, what is most conspicuous? The Malays in seven or eight political parties all gunning each other down in the pursuit of position, power and glory.

Pejuang and Muda are still awaiting registration and a new kid on the block, Parti Kuasa Rakyat, has started irritating the more established Malay parties like Umno, PAS and even the multi-racial PKR.

In Sarawak, we have the Dayak community in every single political party. Now, the “Dayakism” war cry of the race seems to have evaporated into thin air.

This is about each man for himself now. If I want to move up in politics, I have to fight, viciously if I must, even those of my own race if I have to.

Folks, there is no such thing as “Satu Malaysia” or “Keluarga Malaysia” in the real world.

Those slogans are coined only for the serving prime minister to syiok sendiri, if the truth must be told.

The latest creepy tale of a creepy politician came from Sabah yesterday when former tourism, arts and culture minister Mohamaddin Ketapi resigned from Warisan to become an independent supporting the GRS state government.

It’s the same old sick story we hear from these spineless lawmakers. Mohamaddin could not have access to development funds for his constituencies if he continues being in the opposition, so he “jumped” for the sake of the people.

Oh yeah, Mohamaddin! Have you told your grandkids that? Did the children believe you?

Former tourism, arts and culture minister Mohamaddin Ketapi

Folks, this is what you must bear in mind.

There are lawmakers who are not prepared to spend from their salaries, allowances and perks for even their constituents.

Most politicians today, including those in the opposition, will wait till they get government funding to help others. If they do not get the funding, they will turn it into an issue.

And the paloi rakyat, like you and me, will support them, claiming and shouting injustice and unfairness, even at the top of our lungs.

What about the estimated RM30,000 salary, allowances and perks an MP receives every month?

No, most will not use such an income to help, even their constituents.

Most of the MPs (not all) think that the salary is rightfully theirs, not to be shared with others.

So, don’t be taken in by the sweet messages of politicians. Scrutinise each one from head to toe, just as a potential bride and bridegroom must undertake before taking the plunge, either to heaven or hell.

Messages from politicians, more often than not, mean nothing to me. Their action, kind deeds in particular, does.

