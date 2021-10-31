FULLY-VACCINATED JAMES MASING DIES OF COVID-19 – IN WHAT MUST BE A SHOCK & MAJOR WAKE-UP CALL TO SARAWAKIANS – JUST MONTHS AFTER HIS BROTHER ALSO SUCCUMBED TO COVID – AND IN WHAT MUST ALSO BE A BITTER LESSON TO THE GPS STATE GOVT PONDERING A STATE ELECTION

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister James Jemut Masing passed away this morning after a battle with Covid-19.

The Borneo Post reported that Masing passed away at 7am this morning.

Masing was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on Sept 28 and was warded in the intensive care unit.

On that day, he wrote on Facebook that he was a Category 3 patient with a long list of symptoms.

Masing said he was fully vaccinated and was hoping for the best. He encouraged others to get vaccinated as well.

According to Astro Awani, Masing was transferred to the privately-owned Normah Medical Centre last week.

Masing, 72, is a veteran Sarawakian politician who has represented the Baleh state constituency for eight terms since 1983.

He started his career with Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak before forming Parti Rakyat Sarawak in 2004. He has stayed as PRS leader since.

He has been part of several Sarawak cabinets and served as deputy chief minister twice.

