HAMZAH’S JOKE, PAS’ SNUB – ‘TUAN IBRAHIM’S SUGGESTION FOR UMNO, BERSATU TO USE PAS LOGO A JEST,’ CLAIMS BERSATU MAN – OR WAS PAS MAKING IT CLEAR IT WON’T CONTEST MALACCA OR GE15 UNDER PN LOGO?

Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin has brushed off PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s suggestion that all parties that wish to cooperate with PAS use the Islamist party’s logo.

He said the suggestion was made in jest, and that media reports on Tuan Ibrahim’s remarks were inaccurate.

“I think you (reporter) got the wrong information. What he (Tuan Ibrahim) said was just like a joke.

“He said if everyone wants to work with PAS, then use their colours (in the Malacca election), that’s it,” Hamzah was quoted as saying by FMT.

PN had previously claimed that all component parties, including PAS, had agreed to use the coalition’s logo in the Malacca polls.

Umno, however, said it would cooperate with PAS if the latter contests using their own logo.

With both Umno and Bersatu hoping to get PAS in their corner, Tuan Ibrahim remarked that maybe the PAS logo should be used by all instead.

While Hamzah considered the suggestion a joke, Tuan Ibrahim had reportedly repeated the suggestion at the PAS Youth muktamar in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan today.

“Last night we had a meeting with three parties. PAS-Umno-Bersatu. It appears that PAS is wanted by all parties… so I suggested that the PAS logo be used,” he was quoted as saying.

