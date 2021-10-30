AZMIN’S HENCHWOMAN ZURAIDA NOW A MEMBER OF PAS? ‘TUAN IBRAHIM’S STAND ON PAS LOGO ONLY A PERSONAL VIEW,’ SAYS PKR FROG – BUT HOW WOULD SHE KNOW? SINCE WHEN HAS AZMIN CARTEL JUMPED FROM PKR TO BERSATU TO PAS?

Tuan Ibrahim’s stand on party logo only a personal view, says Zuraida

PETALING JAYA: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s stand that the party would use its own logo in the Melaka state election is a personal view and not the Islamist party’s official stand, said Bersatu Supreme Council member Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The plantation industries and commodities minister said she did not think the decision on which logo to use had been finalised by the party’s leadership as discussions were still ongoing, according to a Sinar Harian report.

“The final decision will be made come nomination time,” she told reporters during a visit to the Malaysian Cocoa Board’s Cocoa Innovation and Technology Centre today.

According to Zuraida, Bersatu believes party leaders would formulate the best strategy to ensure that Melaka would be ruled by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, of which Bersatu and PAS are members.

PN chairman and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin had earlier announced that the bloc would contest in all 28 state seats with candidates from PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan under the PN logo.

He said the decision was made by the PN Supreme Council.

However, Umno has also said it will work with PAS in the Melaka polls, but with the Islamist party using its own logo.

Yesterday, Melaka PAS commissioner Kamarudin Sidek said his party would discuss Umno’s decision to maintain political cooperation in the Melaka polls at its central committee meeting on Sunday.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.