BOMBSHELL – ISMAIL’S RECKLESS BUDGET THREATENS MOU – ‘THIS GOVT WILL NOT CHANGE ITS RACIST & RELIGIOUS COLOURS’ – ISMAIL SABRI GETS ANOTHER WARNING FROM PAKATAN – EVEN AS UMNO’S MAT HASAN ALSO EXPRESSES SHOCK AT ISMAIL’S 2022 SPENDING PLAN
PETALING JAYA: The push for transformation and stability in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan is not reflected in the 2022 budget, says DAP’s P Ramasamy.
“It appears that the MOU is seen as benefiting the government more than the opposition.
The Penang deputy chief minister said he had hoped that with the establishment of various committees and a good working relationship between the government and the opposition, the budget should have reflected the spirit and substance of the MoU.
He said the government had instead taken it for granted without factoring in the element of reciprocity.
“As far as the government is concerned, it is meant for the opposition to shore up uncritical support, without the corresponding reciprocal initiatives.
“It appears that even with the MoU around, the government will not change its racist and religious character.”
Ramasamy said it would not be wrong to say that the ethnic communities that have contributed to the development and well-being of the country are being treated as an appendage to the system.
“Token recognition in the form of contributions to the vernacular schools and some marginalised ethnic communities are hardly sufficient to address their grievances.
“The fundamental problem is not so much about the budget per se but the political and economic system that directs policies,” he said.
He said the budget was aimed to entrench the power of the incumbent and not to address the social and economic grievances of the people, regardless of their backgrounds.
Ramasamy said it was better at cosmetics than the earlier budgets, adding that slight financial increases “here and there” do not tell people much about the usefulness of the whole fiscal plan. FMT
Where are plans to replenish EPF savings, asks Tok Mat
PETALING JAYA: The lack of focus on plans to replenish the retirement funds of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors in the 2022 budget is “very worrying”, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.
In a statement, Mohamad, commonly known as Tok Mat, said 46% of EPF members under 55 had less than RM10,000 in savings.
Mohamad said if this issue was not addressed, it would end up being a burden to the government in the long run.
During the pandemic, the government had allowed eight million EPF contributors to withdraw up to RM10,000 each – a total of RM70 billion – from their savings so far this year.
While Mohamad praised the inclusiveness of the budget, especially in terms of the allocations for those affected the most during the pandemic, he said the government must ensure effective implementation of its plans.
The implementation must also be quick, transparent and effective. This, he said, would stimulate the economy and support long-term growth.
Yesterday, finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz unveiled a RM332.1 billion budget, in which large sums were set aside for the health and education ministries. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.