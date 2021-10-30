EVEN THE BLIND CAN SEE? PERHAPS ONLY DAP & UMNO WILL POP THE CHAMPAGNE WHEN THE MALACCA VOTES ARE COUNTED – AS FOR BERSATU, PAS & PKR PERHAPS IT’S TIME TO SAY GOODBYE

How the parties fared in the last 3 Malacca elections

MALACCA will go to the polls on November 20 following the collapse of the state government after four lawmakers withdrew support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Barisan Nasional had a strong hold over the state from 2008 to 2014 but the state fell to Pakatan Harapan in 2008.

The PH government proved to be short-lived, however, when in March 2020, DAP’s Pengkalan Baru representative Norhizam Hassan Baktee and PKR’s Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis defected.

Baktee was also one of the four assemblymen who led the state government to collapse for the second time last month, leading to snap polls to be called while the country is still recovering from the effects of Covid-19.

The Malaysian Insight takes a closer look at the performance of the political parties and coalitions in Malacca in the last three general elections.

Malacca has 28 state seats and six parliamentary seats.

2008

In the 12th general election in 2008, BN component parties Umno, MIC and MCA saw strong support from Malacca voters.

BN won 23 seats in GE12 while Pakatan Rakyat, made up of PKR, DAP and PAS, won five.

PAS went up against Umno in Kuala Linggi, Tanjung Bidara, Lendu, Taboh Naning, Durian Tunggal, Asahan, Pantai Kundor, Bukit Baru, Ayer Molek, Teluk Mas, Serum, Merlimau and Sungai Rambai. It lost every contest.

PKR stood in Ayer Limau, Rembia, Gadek, Machap, Sungai Udang, Paya Rumput and Rim. It, too, lost all seats to Umno.

DAP was the only party that managed to snag seats – against Gerakan in Bachang, Duyong and Bemban and against MCA in Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana and Banda Hilir.

Of the 295,207 votes cast in the state, 55% or 163,917 went to BN while Pakatan Rakyat received 42.1% of the votes.

While the coalition performed well in the state, the same cannot be said about BN’s performance nationwide.

Under Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s leadership, this was the year that BN did not win a super-majority at the general election.

PAS is teaming up with former adversary Umno in the Malacca elections, a move that is expected to prove mutually beneficial. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 30, 2021.

2014

Even though it lost two seats it has won the the last general election, BN continued to held a majority in the state

Umno lost the Bukit Baru seat to PAS while MCA lost the Duyong seat to DAP.

DAP, PKR and PAS once again worked together in the Pakatan Rakyat coalition.

PKR took on Umno in Ayer Limau, Lendu, Rembia, Sungai Udang, Paya Rumput and Rim but lost in all the seats. It also lost to MIC in Gadek and MCA in Machap.

DAP was the only one successful party, winning six seats up, one more than the five it won in 2008.

It retained the Bachang, Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana and Banda Hilir seats and defeated MCA to take over the Duyong seat.

In total, BN still commanded the majority to form a state governed with 21 seats while the opposition won only seven seats.

Of the 376,763 votes cast, 53.41% or 201,228 voters voting went to BN. Pakatan Rakyat received 46.24% of the votes.

2018

GE14 saw the start of a new opposition coalition – Pakatan Harapan – which ended BN’s 60-year winning streak in the general elections.

BN only managed to win 13 seats In Malacca after winning more than 20 seats in the last two elections. The opposition won the rest of the 15.

The PH coalition born in 2018 comprises DAP, PKR, Bersatu and Amanah.

PAS went into the elections alone

The Rembia, Gadek, Machap Jaya and Durian Tunggal seats which were held by BN in the last two elections were won by the opposition.

PKR took on Umno at the Rembia seat in GE12 and GE13 and lost but successfully won the seat in GE14 with a majority of 1,814 votes.

Similarly, Machap Jaya, previously known as Machap was held by MCA but PKR won here in 2018 with a majority of 1,336.

Amanah, a splinter of PAS, which made its debut at GE14 also managed to defeat incumbent Umno in Durian Tunggal. It also won the Bukit Katil seat, previously known as Bukit Baru, from PAS.

Bersatu, which was at the time led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad also won two seats in Malacca.

The Paya Rumput seat which was held by Umno for two terms was lost to Bersatu which won with 4,259 vote majority.

Similarly, Telok Mas, another seat held by Umno for two terms, fell to Bersatu which won with a 1,288 majority.

DAP continued to assert its dominance in the state, especially in the Chinese majority seats, beating MCA, Gerakan and MIC to secure eight seats, up from the six in the last election.

Gadek, which was held by Umno in GE12 and subsequently by MIC, was won over by DAP by a mere 307 votes.

MCA also lost the Bemban seat which it had won in the last two elections to DAP with a majority of 1,345.

In terms of the popular vote, PH won more votes compared to PAS and BN at the last election. It garnered 51% or 213,993 of the votes out of a total of 417,884 votes cast.

2021 snap polls

According to data from pollster Ilham Centre, the biggest blocs of voters in the state are Chinese, working and living out of state, and youth.

In GE14, 84% of the Malacca population came out to vote. These were the people who helped PH win the state.

The pollster said PH stood to benefit from multi-cornered fights between the Malay parties.

Umno has decided to go their own way despite its alliance with PAS through Muafakat Nasional and its tenuous relationship with Bersatu in the current Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led government. PAS and Bersatu meanwhile are united in the Perikatan National pact.

The pollsters said as it stands now, there are 12 state seats where the voters are Malay-majority, where 70% of the voters are Malay.

Another 11 seats comprise between 51% and 69% Malay voters. The remaining five are non-Malay majority areas.

In Chinese majority areas, the pollster said MCA does not stand a chance against DAP.

Political analyst Mazlan Ali agreed, saying that the pattern of defeat for MCA is expected to hold in the snap polls.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

