‘A MATTER OF LIFE & DEATH FOR UMNO’ – EVEN MAT HASAN WORRIED MALACCA POLLS WILL BE A ‘REFLECTION OF GE15’

Umno to fight ‘life and death’ in Malacca polls – Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan had described the forthcoming Malacca state election as a “life and death” situation for Umno.

He said many wanted to see the political party buried in the state election, but the party would never allow it to happen.

Mohamad, who is also the BN deputy president, said the election would be a reflection of the 15th general election (GE15).

“The Malacca election is very important for our party, it is a measure of our performance in the GE15, a matter between ‘life and death’

“If it is not managed properly, death awaits,” he said during the launch of the BN Malacca state election machinery.

Also present at the event were BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, BN advisory board chairperson Najib Abdul Razak, BN secretary-general Zambry Kadir and BN component party leaders.

The Malacca election is being held after four state assemblypersons, led by former chief minister Idris Haron, withdrew their support for the Malacca state government led by Sulaiman Mohd Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 8 as the nomination, while the voting will be held on Nov 20.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said it was because of Umno’s stronghold that many wanted to see the party lose in the Malacca state election.

“People want to see us lose in Malacca, many people want to bury us in Malacca.

“We will see who wants to be talked about and buried in Malacca,” he added.

Mohamad, who was a former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, invited BN component partners to move as a team in the Malacca state election.

“We do not want to form a Malay government, not an Islamic government, we want to form a multi-racial BN government,” he added.

MKINI

