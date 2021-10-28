FRIGHTENED OFF OR NOT BY RATHER CRUDE ‘DRINKING A WOMAN’ COMMENT – TIMAH WHISKEY TO CHANGE NAME & CAPTAIN SPEEDY LOGO

Timah whiskey to change name after meeting with govt

THE makers of the Malaysian award-winning whiskey, Timah, have agreed to change its name, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

“The company, Winepark Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, has asked for a week to discuss with its shareholders and board of directors on a change to the name and image on the label,” the minister said in a statement today.

Timah drew controversy recently after its name was taken by PAS members to be the short form or nickname of Fatimah, daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

This prompted an outcry from more PAS members, leaders and Muslim groups who called it an attempt to deliberately confuse Muslims. Consumption of alcohol is prohibited for Muslims.

The whiskey has been on the market for a while now and has gained international recognition with global awards in the last year and this year.

There is a clear explanation on the company’s website that Timah means “tin” and is a reference to the tin-mining days in Perak under British Malaya, when Captain Speedy – the whiskey’s mascot and image on its label – was assistant resident of Larut in the 1800s.

However, some still feel that the label’s image of Captain Speedy, who wears an Ethiopian skullcap and sports a long beard, bears much resemblance to a Muslim man.

Alexander said the government had taken note of unhappiness Timah’s name and branding had caused, and called for a meeting with Winepark Corporation recently.

The meeting, where it was decided the company would look into changing the whiskey’s name, was chaired by the minister and attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Idris Ahmad, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa, other government officials as well as officers from the Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

The latest to take issue with Timah today was Tangga Batu MP Rusnah Aluai from PKR.

She said in the Dewan Rakyat while debating the Trade Descriptions Act that the name was extremely confusing and insulting to Malay women.

“So when we drink the whisky, it gives the impression that we are ‘drinking’ a Malay woman,” media reports quoted her as saying.

Rusnah also insisted that the headgear worn by Captain Speedy on the label looked too much like a kopiah or Muslim skullcap.

He should have worn a hat instead, the Pakatan Harapan lawmaker said.

