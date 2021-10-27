TIRESOME & LOW IN BRAINS, PAS’ KEDAH MB SHOCKS AGAIN – NOW WANTS RM100 MIL A YEAR FOR ‘LEASE’ OF PENANG

Now, Sanusi wants RM100mil a year for ‘lease’ of Penang

ALOR SETAR: Kedah menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, known for his run-ins with the Penang state government, has done it again – he is now demanding RM100 million a year as “lease payment” for Penang island and Seberang Perai.

Sanusi said he wanted the honorarium the federal government has been paying on Penang’s behalf to be raised by RM90 million.

The honorarium had been set at RM10,000 for decades but was raised to RM10 million a year by the federal government from 2018.

“This is a small amount for the federal government, I believe. And Penang has high revenue,” he told reporters at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

During the colonial period, Penang island, and eventually Seberang Perai was leased by the Kedah sultanate to the British in 1791 for 10,000 Spanish dollars.

As a symbolic gesture, the federal government has paid Kedah RM10,000 annually. Previously, the Penang government said the sultanate effectively ceded the island and the land on the peninsula after Merdeka.

