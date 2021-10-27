BOMBSHELL – PN TO BREAK UP EVEN BEFORE MALACCA POLLS? NOW IT COMES OUT – MUHYIDDIN WAS BLUFFING – PAS CONFIRMS ITS LEADERSHIP YET TO ENDORSE CONTESTING UNDER PN LOGO IN MALACCA – SO IS PAS PART OF PN COALITION OR NOT?

A PAS central committee member said the leaders of Perikatan Nasional component parties should consult their respective executive bodies on which logo to use for the Malacca election.

In a statement yesterday, Mohd Zuhdi Marsuki said in PAS’ case, the matter must be deliberated by both the central committee and the syura council.

“I urge (the party leaders) to refer the decision to their respective party leadership. They must decide whether they agree with the PN supreme council,” Zuhdi said.

PAS, he said, was mandated by Article 81 of its constitution to use its logo on ballot slips unless the central committee decides otherwise.

He said that about 10 years ago, this matter was raised among the PAS leaders when there was a proposal for PAS to use a common Pakatan Rakyat logo. Pakatan Rakyat is a defunct coalition comprising PAS, PKR and DAP.

PAS has not used a different logo for elections since its time as a BN component party in the 1970s.

Yesterday, the PN supreme council announced that Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan will use the coalition logo for the Nov 20 election.

The Malacca election is building up into a possible three-cornered contest between the BN, PN and Pakatan Harapan coalitions.

However, Umno, which is in a pact with PAS known as Muafakat Nasional, is still pondering whether to take up PN’s offer to split up the seats between the two coalitions to encourage straight fights with Harapan.

Umno will make a decision on Oct 28 before conferring with the BN leadership.

MKINI

.