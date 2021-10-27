UMNO & BERSATU TRY TO STAMP OUT MUDA – EVEN AS SYED SADDIQ ANNOUNCES YOUTH PARTY’S ENTRY INTO MALACCA – AND DESPITE PRIOR NOD TO HOLD PRESSER, SYED SADDIQ & CO IMMEDIATELY SLAPPED WITH RM4K FINE – WHY ARE ISMAIL SABRI, MUHYIDDIN & HAMZAH SO FEARFUL OF THE YOUTH VOTE?

PETALING JAYA: Muda has announced that it will contest the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

Speaking at a press conference in Bandar Hilir, Melaka, today, Muda pro tem president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party was negotiating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) on the distribution of seats.

“We will negotiate with the opposition bloc and make a joint announcement after this,” he said when asked how many seats Muda’s candidates would contest.

The former youth and sports minister also said that it has yet to be decided if Muda – which has not been formally registered – will contest under PH’s logo.

However, even the announcement turned out to be an expensive one for Muda as the party was slapped with a RM4,000 fine for holding the press conference.

In a Tweet party secretary-general Amira Aisya, said the press conference today, which lasted for about 10 minutes, included only five people.

“We abided by the SOPs. Permission was granted. The rakyat is watching. Stop the double standards!”

She added authorities had previously informed them they were allowed to carry out the press conference as long as they adhered to the SOPs including physical distancing.

