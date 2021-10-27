BE CAREFUL – COVID ON THE RISE AGAIN WITH INFECTIVITY RATE SWINGING UP

Covid-19 (Oct 27): 6,148 cases, R-naught swinging up

The Health Ministry today reported 6,148 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,448,372.

As of yesterday, the R-naught for the country – the formula to measure how contagious Covid-19 is – has reached 0.91, up from 0.86 on Oct 21.

However, as long as the R-naught remains less than 1.00, the figure suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was decelerating.

Notably, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan have recorded a R-naught of slightly above 1.00.

Nationally, the number of hospital admissions in the last seven days have declined by 21.3 percent compared to the preceding week.

However, hospital admissions in some states are on the rise, particularly in Terengganu (+36 percent) according to the CovidNow website.

Beginning Oct 9, the Health Ministry will only publish today’s breakdown of new cases by states after midnight on its CovidNow portal.

The breakdown by states for yesterday (Oct 26), where 5,726 new cases were reported, is as follow:

Selangor (929)

Sarawak (713)

Kelantan (685)

Sabah (565)

Johor (488)

Penang (378)

Kedah (346)

Kuala Lumpur (339)

Terengganu (292)

Perak (257)

Malacca (253)

Pahang (219)

Negeri Sembilan (199)

Putrajaya (37)

Perlis (23)

Labuan (3)

