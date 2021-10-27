WOW! JUST STARTED – YET PARTY STARTED BY PM ISMAIL SABRI’S BROTHER ALREADY HAS 70,000 MEMBERS

NEWLY launched Parti Kuasa Rakyat (Kuasa) which stated mission is to champion the downtrodden through Marhaenism has recruited 70,000 members and is within reach of its 100,000 target, said president Kamarazaman Yaakob.

Marhaenism, derived from the term Marhaen, meaning the poor and destitute, is a form of Marxist socialism developed in Indonesia by Achmad Sukarno.

Kamarazaman, the older brother of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said the response to the party was “extraordinary”.

“I can say that it is ‘extraordinary’. People from all walks of life share our ideas and have signed up. The youth, including people who have not joined any political party, have decided to be a part of us.

“It is a threat to the other parties if they see how we are going right now. We have 70,000 members nationwide and our target is to reach 100,000 members in 100 days.

“Seems like we can reach the target much sooner,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Kuasa was launched on October 10 in Kuala Lumpur.

People from all walks of life share Kuasa’s philosophy and have signed up, says the party president. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 27, 2021.

A staunch socialist in his younger days, Kamarazaman was well known for his involvement in many anti-establishment movements when he was a student in Universiti Malaya.

In his inaugural speech, Kamarazaman stressed that Kuasa would seek to abolish the National Higher Education Fund Corporation and replace it with scholarships for the poor and middle classes.

He also promised autonomy to the party’s Sabah and Sarawak members.

On the registration of the party, Kamarazaman said Kuasa would be taking control over another party and that Kuasa would soon hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Kamarazaman did not name the party he was taking over.

“The other party has agreed to hand their party to us, names will change as well as the leadership. It is all under way. We will need to hold an EGM before everything can be finalised. The EGM is to happen in a few days’ time,” he said.

Party leaders launch Kuasa in Kuala Lumpur on October 10, 2021. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, October 27, 2021.

Kamarazaman had said that he was not worried that that the Registrar of Societies (ROS) would not allow his party to become registered

He had explained that his party’s situation was different to that of Muda – a party led by ex-youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman – which has yet to get ROS’ approval for registration.

“Muda is fighting for its registration but we have reached an understanding with a political body to change its name, including its leadership. I do not have to disclose the name of the party here.”

“We will… change the name of the old party to the new one and… form (a) new leadership. We do not need to register to form a new party, unlike Muda.”

Before entering politics, Kamarazaman was close to Anwar Ibrahim, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Hishamuddin Rais and Yunus Ali when they were student activists in UM.

Kamarazaman was detained together with Anwar in 1974 in the Baling demonstration and was released two years later.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.