BOMBSHELL – NEW COALITION ON THE WAY? SHAFIE REVEALS MEETING WITH MUDA’S SYED SADDIQ & OTHER POLITICAL LEADERS FOR TIE-UP WITH WARISAN – EVEN AS ‘HYPOCRITE’ MUHYIDDIN, WHOSE REGIME REJECTED MUDA’S REGISTRATION, TELLS YOUTHS ‘NOT TO FEEL LET DOWN BY TODAY’S POLITICS’

Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal said several political leaders have expressed interest in cooperating with Warisan, which thus far only has a presence in Sabah.

According to Shafie, this includes Muda pro-tem president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is the former youth and sports minister.

Shafie said the cooperation with Muda is important since youths are capable of leading the country.

However, he said the cooperation has yet to be formally launched.

“So far, I’ve had discussions with my partner Syed Saddiq and several leaders who have met me in a few places to express their preparedness to join (the cooperation) with Warisan,” he said in Kuala Lumpur today.

He was attending a discussion hosted by the Malay Chamber of Commerce on economic issues affecting the bumiputera in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, and the effects of ratifying the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPATPP).

The Semporna MP said the proposed cooperation should be studied closely, but the priority is for the leaders involved to have a pathway towards offering their services to voters.

“That is what’s important to us. When they become candidates, we don’t want them to sell out and jump here and there,” he said.

However, Shafie declined to disclose who are the “other leaders” he referred to who may cooperate with Warisan in the next general election.

Political reality makes cooperation necessary

Previously, Warisan had expressed interest in expanding its reach across the South China Sea in the 15th general election, which must be held by 2023.

However, its information chief Awang Ahmad Sah had clarified that it does not intend to contest in all 222 parliamentary constituencies nationwide.

According to Shafie, the cooperation between parties in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia is necessary because political realities made it impossible to contest in all seats alone.

“We must have partners we can trust, who have their own abilities,” he said.

Speaking on the maturity of youths, Shafie addresses claims by certain quarters that young voters are too immature to vote.

“How would we know they are not mature enough?” he rebutted.

He said the maturity will be there when young voters are given the chance to choose their government and national leaders.

Previously in April, Syed Saddiq had said he would make an announcement when questioned about rumours that his party would merge with Warisan.

However, he did not specify when the announcement would be made. MKINI

Don’t feel let down by today’s politics, Muhyiddin tells youth

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has asked youths not to be frustrated with the current political situation in the country. “Don’t feel disappointed as Malaysia is still on a learning journey to develop and rise up,” he said during a question and answer session on Garasi TV’s Facebook live tonight. The Perikatan Nasional chairman claimed other countries were going through the same growing pains but “what makes Malaysia different is its diversity”. “This is a process of learning as well as understanding with the hope that when they become adults and have a deeper understanding of politics, they would know how to become great leaders and conduct healthy politics with dignity,” he said. Muhyiddin believes the situation will not last forever as the next generation will rise up and bring back healthy politics in the country through principles and ethics. He reminded people that society holds the key in determining the future by choosing the right parties to develop the country. He said that young people could enter politics as well as have a say in changing the government. “This is a chance for our future and their role cannot be ignored. Efforts must be made to guide them until they reach a certain level. “Then if they qualify, give them a chance. Now that there is a Melaka state election, I would think of the youths first rather than the older candidates. “Also, if they qualify, why not put them as a candidate for election?” said Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president. He also described the issue of unemployment as one that was complex, but was optimistic that Malaysia could bounce back in a short time. “Part of the solution is to attract foreign investors and I see that these foreign investors still have a high interest in wanting to invest here,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

