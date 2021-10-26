COVID-POSITIVE GUAN DEE, THE DEPUTY TOURISM MINISTER IN MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET, DIES AFTER COMPLAINING OF CHEST PAINS

Former deputy minister Guan Dee dead at 67

PETALING JAYA: Former deputy tourism, arts and culture minister Guan Dee Koh Hoi has passed away. He was 67.

In a statement, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Jeffrey Kitingan said Guan Dee died at 4.45pm.

Guan Dee, the STAR secretary-general, had Covid-19 and was quarantined at home. He was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur this morning after complaining of chest pains.

He was in Kuala Lumpur for a Perikatan Nasional meeting on Sunday but did not attend after he was tested positive.

Kitingan said he was deeply saddened by the news and believed that the party had lost its most valuable warrior and member.

“He was my most loyal ally and my dearest friend. He has been with me through thick and thin. Even when I had nothing, he never left my side. It will be very difficult to replace him,” he said.

He added that he last spoke to Guan Dee at 10am today when he called from the hospital.

“He (Guan Dee) told me he was fine and not to worry. He assured me he will be out in 3, 4 days. It really breaks my heart,” he said.

According to Kitingan’s secretary, Guan Dee’s family members, except for his wife who also tested positive for Covid-19, were already on their way to Kuala Lumpur.

Guan Dee served as deputy tourism, arts and culture minister in the Perikatan Nasional administration under former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

He was sworn in as a senator in December last year and had also served as STAR secretary-general since July 2016.

MKINI

.