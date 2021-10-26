PAS & GERAKAN CHOOSE MUHYIDDIN OVER EX-BIG BROTHER UMNO – TO CONTEST UNDER PN LOGO ALONGSIDE BERSATU – TURNING THE GUN, ALBEIT AN EMPTY ONE, ON ZAHID & CO TO EAT THEIR WORDS & COME ROUND TO CONTESTING UNDER PN

BERSATU, PAS and Gerakan have agreed to contest in the Malacca elections under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, the coalition’s chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said, adding that the decision was made by the PN supreme council.

“The component parties of the PN – Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan – have collectively agreed to offer candidates in the Malacca election and will use one symbol, which is the PN logo.

“Negotiations of the seats to be contested by the PN party will be finalised by the party’s seats negotiation committee,” Muhyiddin, the former prime minister, said in a statement today.

Last week, he said PN will contest in all 28 assembly seats.

Muhyiddin added that the coalition will mobilise to win the trust of the people of Malacca and succeed in the election.

“PN has always adhered to the aspiration of preserving unity, ensuring an administration with integrity and concern for the well-being of the people,” said the Pagoh MP.

The Malacca assembly was dissolved last month after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

The four are former chief minister Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN) Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-Bersatu) and Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Ind).

Following this, the decision was made to dissolve the assembly and hold an election.

The Election Commission has set November 8 for nomination day, while polls will be held on November 20.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

