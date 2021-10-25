ONE-OFF RM500 FOR SOME 900K MALAYSIANS WHO LOST THEIR JOBS – IS THIS ANYWHERE NEAR ENOUGH? – INDEED ISMAIL SABRI MUST BE JOKING – EVEN AS HE CLEARS PKR FROG LARRY SNG FOR CUSHY, TOPMOST JOB AS MPOC’S NEW CHAIRMAN

Some 870,000 Malaysians who lost their source of income this year will be eligible for a one-off assistance of RM500, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Bantuan Kehilangan Pendapatan (BKP) will be channelled to eligible recipients beginning tomorrow (Oct 26).

“This assistance involves RM434 million to ensure the wellbeing of Keluarga Malaysia.

“The BKP will be given to workers who lost their source of income based on Employees Providence Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) data this year,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri said recipients can check their approval status on the BKP website starting tomorrow.

“Hopefully, this assistance and other cash assistance provided by the government will help to relieve financial burdens faced by Keluarga Malaysia during these challenging times,” he added.

His announcement today comes ahead of the Budget 2022 tabling in Parliament on Friday.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz previously said the upcoming budget, tabled as Malaysia prepares itself for recovery from Covid-19 restrictions, will be expansionary.

He said the budget will lay the foundations for the government’s wider and longer-term reform efforts with sustainability continuing to be a major focus. MKINI

